Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Mike Tomlin, Steelers show support of organization that fights child slavery

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his weekly news conference Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his weekly news conference Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 9 hours ago

Five weeks ago, when the Steelers were at the center of a national discussion regarding protests during the national anthem, coach Mike Tomlin emphasized he and his players respected the platform and voice that they were given and that they intended to use it for the betterment of society.

On Wednesday, Tomlin showed one way they are doing so.

Tomlin introduced the founder of Operation Underground Railroad to a gathering of Pittsburgh media.

“They rescue kids worldwide in the sex trafficking and child slave industry,” Tomlin said. “It really captured our attention, and obviously, we got behind it.

“This is something that is easy to get behind. It is not in any way divisive. A number of weeks ago, we were talking about things that can be very divisive, and as a football group we are uniquely aligned. We get an opportunity to use our platform and get behind something. This is something that everybody in our group — every man, to a man — easily got behind.”

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) consists of former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives who lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery.

Founder Tim Ballard said Tomlin reached out to his organization in the spring. Ballard and colleagues spent time at Steelers training camp in Latrobe.

“What a blessing when Coach Tomlin called … and said he was interested in helping our mission,” Ballard said.

“One cool thing is we call ourselves ‘The Slave Stealers,' which we use as a historical reference, and the Pittsburgh Steelers started calling themselves the ‘Pittsburgh Slave Stealers.' And they happen to be the same color scheme that we picked four years ago, before we even knew them. So it's an awesome partnership, one we are grateful for, and just we hope to use this opportunity to save more kids, save more people who are stuck in true slavery.”

Awareness is part of O.U.R.'s mission, and the Steelers' name and stature aids in that area, Ballard said.

To get involved, visit https://ourrescue.org .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.