Mike Tomlin, Steelers show support of organization that fights child slavery

Five weeks ago, when the Steelers were at the center of a national discussion regarding protests during the national anthem, coach Mike Tomlin emphasized he and his players respected the platform and voice that they were given and that they intended to use it for the betterment of society.

On Wednesday, Tomlin showed one way they are doing so.

Tomlin introduced the founder of Operation Underground Railroad to a gathering of Pittsburgh media.

“They rescue kids worldwide in the sex trafficking and child slave industry,” Tomlin said. “It really captured our attention, and obviously, we got behind it.

“This is something that is easy to get behind. It is not in any way divisive. A number of weeks ago, we were talking about things that can be very divisive, and as a football group we are uniquely aligned. We get an opportunity to use our platform and get behind something. This is something that everybody in our group — every man, to a man — easily got behind.”

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) consists of former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives who lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery.

Founder Tim Ballard said Tomlin reached out to his organization in the spring. Ballard and colleagues spent time at Steelers training camp in Latrobe.

“What a blessing when Coach Tomlin called … and said he was interested in helping our mission,” Ballard said.

“One cool thing is we call ourselves ‘The Slave Stealers,' which we use as a historical reference, and the Pittsburgh Steelers started calling themselves the ‘Pittsburgh Slave Stealers.' And they happen to be the same color scheme that we picked four years ago, before we even knew them. So it's an awesome partnership, one we are grateful for, and just we hope to use this opportunity to save more kids, save more people who are stuck in true slavery.”

Awareness is part of O.U.R.'s mission, and the Steelers' name and stature aids in that area, Ballard said.

To get involved, visit https://ourrescue.org .

