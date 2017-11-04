Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Kevin Gorman: Circle Dec. 17 on the Steelers schedule

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
Quarterback Tom Brady has the Patriots among the best teams in the AFC (again), and the Steelers appear to be on their annual collision course with New England.
Quarterback Tom Brady has the Patriots among the best teams in the AFC (again), and the Steelers appear to be on their annual collision course with New England.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The Steelers have made no secret of their Super Bowl aspirations this season, and the second-half stage is set for them.

They started 6-2 for the sixth time in 11 seasons under Mike Tomlin, a good sign given that they reached the Super Bowl in two of those seasons (2008 and '10).

It was a strong start for a second-half team, as the Steelers are known after finishing 6-2 or better in the final eight games seven times in the past decade.

Last season is a perfect example: They finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak.

Not only do the Steelers have a two-game lead in the AFC North, but they also are tied for the best record in the conference with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

The Steelers already beat the Chiefs on Oct. 15, so the date to circle on your calendar is Dec. 17. That's when Tom Brady and the Patriots visit Heinz Field.

You know, Big Brother.

That's how Ben Roethlisberger referred to the relationship between the Patriots and Steelers last February: Big brother and little brother.

I'll let you guess which one is which, considering New England is 8-3 against the Steelers since they drafted Big Ben in 2004. One of the Patriots' losses was with Brady out with an injury.

Sure, the Steelers have seven other games to play, starting with a visit to Indianapolis next Sunday. But you know, and I know and the Steelers know they are on another collision course with the Patriots.

Of the other seven opponents, the Steelers are 3-0 against their three division foes, and the Colts, Packers and Texans lost their star quarterbacks to injuries.

That guarantees nothing, especially when you consider the Steelers lost to the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars even though Mike Glennon and Blake Bortles combined to pass for 196 yards in those games.

But the Patriots playing in the AFC championship game is the closest to a guarantee as there is in the NFL, especially with Brady healthy.

The Patriots have made six consecutive AFC championship game appearances. That includes the 36-17 victory over the Steelers last year in Foxboro, where the Patriots are 17-3 in the postseason since 2002.

So the Steelers need another strong second half, but more than anything, they need to beat the Patriots. They need to to clinch home-field advantage, primarily to avoid a trip to New England.

Here's why I think they will: The Steelers start the second half healthy, with the bye week giving right tackle Marcus Gilbert and defensive end Stephon Tuitt time to heal from their injuries. When healthy, the Steelers have been dominant.

The Steelers also have several playmakers they didn't have against the Patriots last season in running back Le'Veon Bell, who left the AFC title game with a groin injury, and receivers Martavis Bryant, who was serving a year-long suspension, and rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

And the Steelers shored up a secondary that Brady shredded for 384 yards and three touchdowns. They have the NFL's No. 2 pass defense, despite allowing Detroit's Matthew Stafford to throw for 423 yards (but no touchdowns in five red-zone trips).

This is the biggest thing: For all of the talk about distractions, the Steelers are loose in their locker room.

Their sights are set on the Super Bowl, and they know they can't count on getting there without going through New England the way the Steelers did in '08 and '10.

The Steelers also don't have to win their final seven games just to make the playoffs, like last year. They might win seven second-half games, anyway.

But the Steelers know that their road to the Super Bowl goes through the Patriots, their chances of beating the Patriots are better at home and their game on Dec. 17 is the key to the second half.

Not to put too much pressure on one regular-season game, but beating the Patriots in December could position the Steelers to beat them in the playoffs.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.