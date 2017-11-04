Four downs: Defenses give Steelers' Martavis Bryant some cushion

1. STILL RESPECTED

Say what you want about Martavis Bryant — and pretty much everybody following the Steelers has said something. And feel free to acknowledge his lack of production this season (18 catches on 36 targets, 234 yards, one touchdown in seven games before his de-facto team suspension last week).

But do not suggest that Bryant doesn't remain a feared deep threat.

No receiver in the NFL draws a bigger coverage cushion than Bryant. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, the closest defender has been an average of a league-high 7.7 yards away from Bryant at the time of the snap on plays in which he is targeted. Bryant is one of six receivers who are getting more than 7 yards of cushion.

Whether Bryant is making plays or not, these numbers suggest that defenses are showing his speed and playmaking ability the appropriate respect. And the open field near the line of scrimmage that Bryant's presence creates can, in theory, benefit an offense.

2. QUITE A STREAKER

If the Steelers beat the lowly Indianapolis Colts next week, they will have a four-game winning streak. That would be not surprising considering their history under coach Mike Tomlin.

Nine of Tomlin's previous 10 seasons have featured either a four-game winning streak or a stretch of five wins in six games. The one did that not (2013) had a pair or late-season three-game winning streaks, making for a six-wins-in-eight-games stretch.

A win next week gives Tomlin eight (in-season) winning streaks of at least four games. If you count the postseason and streaks that spanned two seasons, the total increases to 12 in Tomlin's 11 seasons.

For a little perspective, the New England Patriots have the same number of winning streaks of at least four games (12) over the past 11 seasons.

At the other extreme to add context to Tomlin's achievement, the Cleveland Browns have had one four-game winning streak since 1994.

3. STRONG FINISHES

The second half of the Steelers' regular season begins next week. In recent years, that's when they've done their best work. The Steelers are 25-7 in the second halves of seasons since 2013, never going worse than 6-2 in that span. Twice in the past nine seasons have the Steelers had a worse record in the second half than in the first half.

And at 6-2 through eight games, the Steelers are off to their best start since 2011.

4. THE SAME FACES

Part of the Steelers' success is that they have been blessed to avoid significant injury. Only two starters have missed more than one game because of injury, and no starters are on season-ending injured reserve. That's led to relatively stable personnel. The only 53-man roster moves the Steelers have made involved swapping special-teams linebackers Steven Johnson and L.J. Fort.

The Steelers have used 51 players this season, tied for the fewest in the league — and the Steelers are the lone team in the NFL that has so far played eight games and used fewer than 52 players.