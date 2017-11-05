Five questions for the Steelers' 2nd half

After resting Sunday for the first time this season, the Steelers will get back to work Monday and prepare for the second half, which kicks off next weekend in Indianapolis.

With a 6-2 record and the top spot in the division and conference in their grasp, the Steelers control their playoff destiny unlike last season when they had to bounce back from a midseason four-game losing streak.

Here are five questions the Steelers must address over the final eight games:

Can offense improve in 2 key areas?

Those hard-to-ignore flaws from the first half will be on display when the Steelers play at Indianapolis. Namely, the inability for the Steelers to turn field goals into touchdowns inside the red zone and the lack of success converting on third down.

These two issues are the biggest reasons the Steelers rank 21st in scoring.

While the Steelers are tied for fourth when it comes to trips inside the 20, they rank 30th in touchdowns produced in the red zone. If not for the steady right foot of Chris Boswell, the Steelers would be closer to 4-4 than 6-2.

On third down, the Steelers rank No 18, converting 37.9 percent of their chances. It's no coincidence the top four teams in third-down conversions — Rams, Eagles, Patriots and Panthers — are either in first place or considered playoff contenders.

Converting more third downs will, in turn, lead to more red-zone opportunities. Maybe that will mean more of fullback Roosevelt Nix in short-yardage or goal-line situations. The bye week gave the Steelers coaching staff a chance to self-evaluate the offensive inefficiencies, and it will be worth watching to see if there is a philosophical or personnel shift on offense in the second half.

Can they take advantage of favorable schedule?

Entering Monday, the combined record of the remaining opponents was 28-37 and just three of the final eight teams had winning records. Five of the games are at home, highlighted by the Dec. 17 visit from New England.

Every other game on the schedule looks winnable, but don't forget this is a team that lost on the road to Chicago, which is 3-5, and at home to 5-3 Jacksonville.

The Steelers have three games left against the AFC South, the weakest of the four divisions in the conference. But nobody expected the Steelers to get blown out at home by the Jaguars, so the Titans, Texans and Colts shouldn't be taken lightly.

If the Steelers can avoid another upset loss, the schedule is set up for a 12-4 or 13-3 finish, which could be enough to maintain the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Can they feast on steady diet of backup quarterbacks?

Andrew Luck wasn't expected to play next Sunday, but it became official this past week when the Colts put their ailing starter on injured reserve. Then, the Texans lost sensational rookie DeShaun Watson to a season-ending knee injury that was suffered in practice.

That's in addition to the Packers already being without Aaron Rodgers for the Nov. 26 game at Heinz Field.

Which means, in the second half, the Steelers will see even more backups than they did in the first eight weeks. Jacoby Brissett, Brett Hundley and Tom Savage will be some of the names on the radar, joining Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton and DeShone Kizer. Oh, yeah, and that Tom Brady fella.

Will team's health be tested?

The Steelers were fortunate in the first half not to lose anyone to a season-ending injury. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert and defensive end Stephon Tuitt were the most noteworthy absences in the first half, but both players are expected to return against Indianapolis.

Gilbert's return is not to be understated. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley considers him one of the premier right tackles, and perhaps the only thing holding Gilbert back from Pro Bowl consideration has been his injury history. Tuitt's ascent to becoming Cam Heyward's equal on the defensive line was stunted by biceps and back injuries.

Perhaps for the first time this season, the Steelers will have all 22 anticipated starters on the field for a game. But given the spate of long-term injuries around the NFL, they should be thankful they will get that chance in the second half.

Will Martavis Bryant and James Harrison play meaningful roles?

Bryant's lack of receptions and Harrison's lack of playing time were subplots in the first half, and the way the two players handled it couldn't have been more different. While Bryant's camp requested a trade and he took to social media to voice his displeasure, Harrison mostly kept silent and used his social media platform to poke fun at his situation.

All eyes will be on Bryant to see whether he's back in uniform against Indianapolis.

Despite rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster's eye-popping performance and 97-yard touchdown against the Lions, Bryant remains the Steelers' best deep-threat option. When on top of his game, he's best suited to drawing double coverage away from Antonio Brown. The issue is whether he can regain the trust of Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Harrison was limited to 29 snaps in the first half and got playing time in only four games. Outside linebacker coach Joey Porter said the Steelers will keep Harrison waiting in the wings until an appropriate matchup presents itself.

Last year, Harrison was used in a rotation until the second half and he led the team in sacks. Porter indicated Harrison can be useful as a pass rusher and run stopper, particularly in cold-weather games.

With all but two games being played in cold-weather environments in November and December, Harrison will see if Porter is true to his word.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.comor via Twitter @tribjoerutter.