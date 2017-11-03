Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' L.T. Walton earns coaches' trust, 'deserves to play' after recent performance

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hugs L.T. Walton after an interception in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hugs L.T. Walton after an interception in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
The Steelers' L.T. Walton drops Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' L.T. Walton drops Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 23 minutes ago

The Steelers' depth chart at defensive end lists a pair of starters who were blue-chip recruits, went to big-time programs and were taken in the first 1½ rounds of the draft. The top backup is a former top-10 draft choice.

No. 4 on the list? L.T. Walton, a former two-star recruit who went to college at the only place that offered him a scholarship, per Rivals.com (Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference). He was a sixth-round pick in 2015 who quietly has kept his roster spot, working behind the scenes to earn the trust of the Steelers defensive coaches.

“There's not many guys from Central Michigan — as unbelievable as it sounds, given that we have had a really good one (Antonio Brown) — who have come as far as L.T. has,” veteran Cameron Heyward said.

“But he's really grown a lot. You see the growth, whether it's strength or him knowing what he's got to do, and you see his motor out there, which you love.”

That motor has been more on display in recent weeks as Walton has gotten more reps in the absence of $60 million man Stephon Tuitt, a former second-round pick from Notre Dame.

While Tyson Alualu, the No. 10 overall pick in 2010, has been starting in place of Tuitt (back injury) at right defensive end opposite Heyward, Walton is the next man up at a position where rotating bodies is preferable.

Walton had perhaps his best game as a pro in Sunday's victory at Detroit when he played a quarter of the defensive snaps. Walton had a tackle in which he pursued a ball-carrier more than 10 yards downfield, in addition to a play in which he hit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford while batting down his pass.

That second-quarter play nearly resulted in a fumble.

“Just doing my job,” said Walton, who was unblocked on the play. “Honestly, I'm doing what I'm supposed to.”

Signing Alualu helped the Steelers fortify their depth behind Tuitt and Heyward, a former first-round pick playing on a $59 million contract. But the improved play of Walton in his third season has helped, too.

“This guy is a pretty good football player,” Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell said of Walton. “This guy could be a starter for a lot of football teams in this league because he's smart. He picks up things. He runs well. He's strong at the point of attack, and he's a good technician.

“He's right there with Cam, Tuitt, Javon (Hargrave) and Tyson.”

Listed at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Walton has become versatile enough to be used at nose tackle and nickel lineman in addition to base end. Walton picked up nose duties this summer.

“He could play anywhere on defense we asked because he's very intelligent,” Mitchell said.

Walton made the 53-man roster as the No. 199 overall pick in 2015, and he has kept his spot. For comparison's sake, neither of the Steelers' sixth-round picks the past two seasons appeared in a game for the team. Though his role fluctuates, it's become apparent Walton has earned the trust of his coaches.

“A guy who comes to work, I'm going to give an opportunity to play,” Mitchell said. “And every chance I get an opportunity to put L.T. in there, I'm going to put him in the game. He deserves to play.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.