Steelers

Steelers take second in AP offensive line rankings

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to connect with receiver Antonio Brown for a touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to connect with receiver Antonio Brown for a touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 4 hours ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. — An Associated Press panel consisting of Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers ranked the Steelers' offensive line as the NFL's second best in results released Friday.

“The underappreciated group allows the Steelers' Killer Bs to work their magic,” AP writer and voter Simmi Buttar said.

The Steelers came in second with one first-place vote and 68 points out of a possible 110.

No team has invested more draft capital in the offensive line the past few years than the Dallas Cowboys, and the investment in the trenches paid off in a major way.

Their offensive line led by former first-round picks and 2016 All-Pros Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick was voted the top line. Dallas received the most first-place votes with four from the 11-person panel, and 94 points.

“They do a fantastic job every week, not only as run blockers but as pass protectors,” coach Jason Garrett said. “They're the engine behind our offense. They play the game the right way. They prepare to play the game the right way. And we feed off of them. Regardless of who's playing quarterback for us, who's playing running back, tight end or receiver, those guys make their jobs better. We have a lot of confidence in them.”

“They've settled in nicely after a slow start that was mainly due to inserting two new starters,” said Rob Maaddi, who is based on Philadelphia. “They have three studs and now we'll possibly have to see if they can open holes for non-elite backs.”

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans finished tied for third with 57 points.

The Los Angeles Rams came in fifth with 55 points following the key offseason additions of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan, who have played a big role in the strong seasons by quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley.

The rest of the top 10 featured New Orleans, Oakland, Kansas City, Jacksonville and New England.

