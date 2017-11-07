Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hits the road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yield for JuJu.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie phenom wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tweeted Tuesday morning that he now has a driver's license.

"Your boy finally did it...just got my license! #ItsLit!," Smith-Schuster wrote in the 10:56 a.m. tweet.

This breaking news comes 15 days before Smith-Schuster's 21st birthday.

He posted a photo of him and three other people holding a Terrible Towel in front a white Hyundai Elantra from Rogers Driving School in Ross.

Tim Rogers, owner of the driving school, said Smith-Schuster was jovial and happy to take photos with the staff. He said Smith-Schuster took the test at 9:30 a.m. at Rogers, which is a certified third-party tester for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A crew for NFL Films captured the achievement, Rogers said, adding Smith-Schuster perfectly executed the parallel parking.

"He was a natural and had a perfect score," said Rogers. "We took him out on McKnight Road, and joked around that if you can drive there you can drive anywhere."

But what of Smith-Schuster's bike?

Damn hope this isn't the end of an era My friend — Juju's Bike (@JujusBike) November 7, 2017

Two weeks ago, Smith-Schuster captured the nation's attention after someone had stole his bike. Pittsburgh came to his aid and celebrated its subsequent retrieval. He had been pedaling his hybrid Ghost brand bike daily to and from practice and around town.

He got the stolen bike back after someone turned it in to the Mt. Oliver Police Department.

Throughout the football season, Smith-Schuster said teammate Alejandro Villanueva has been teaching him to drive.

Hopefully, Villanueva properly explained the Pittsburgh left maneuver.

Should have gone with #JujuOnThatStreet — PGH Sports (@PGH_Sports8) November 7, 2017

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.