Steelers

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant — with his 'good attitude' — will play vs. Colts

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Updated 2 hours ago

Martavis Bryant is out of coach Mike Tomlin's doghouse.

Asked Tuesday whether he believed Bryant would be back on the field after being suspended Oct. 29 against the Detroit Lions, Tomlin said, “I do.”

The Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Tomlin sat Bryant against the Lions because of his controversial social media posts. Bryant spent that week of practice working with the scout team and was inactive on game day.

“He did a nice job of dealing with the suspension and working hard to get better at his craft,” Tomlin said. “That being said, we're moving forward. As in all cases, even with the injured guys, we'll let preparation and what happens in that preparation be our guide. But I'm comfortable with the trajectory of where he is coming off the missed action.”

Asked for specifics of Bryant's improvement, Tomlin said, “He just came to work with a good attitude like everyone else.”

In injury news, Tomlin said right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tight end Vance McDonald (knee) could return against the Colts.

“We will continue to watch guys that have missed time,” Tomlin said.

Safety Mike Mitchell left the 20-15 win over the Lions with an Achilles injury and was “shut down” during the bye week, Tomlin said.

“We'll get him revved back up and see where he is in terms of game readiness,” Tomlin said.

