Four downs: Steelers linebackers, defensive backs missing tackles at alarming rate

1. MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

That the Steelers have one of the NFL's top-ranked defenses brings little satisfaction to plenty of the players and coaches of that unit. That's because there's something missing.

Missed tackles have been a source of frustration for coordinator Keith Butler and his crew. And here's quantitative proof: Per Inside Edge NFL analytics, Steelers linebackers have missed a higher rate of tackles than any other linebackers group in the NFL.

And Steelers defensive backs? You guessed it — they have missed a higher rate of tackles than any other secondary group in the NFL.

Steelers linebackers have missed 13.2 percent of 197 tackle opportunities, more than twice the NFL average missed-tackle rate of 6.5 percent for linebackers. Steelers defensive backs have missed 11.7 percent of 205 tackle opportunities, more than twice the NFL average of 5.7 percent.

2. WINNING THE SACK RACE

In more positive news from inside-edge.com, the Steelers are winning the QB-protection competition — on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked on a smaller percentage of his pass attempts over the past two seasons (3.5 percent) than all but one of 36 qualifying quarterbacks.

Defensively, the Steelers have the NFL's best sack rate over the past four weeks. Their 14.3-percent rate is more than double the league average and four times the rate Roethlisberger has been sacked.

3. WORST TO FIRST

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East on Sunday a year after finishing in last place. That's continued a trend in the high-profile division. It will be the third consecutive season and fifth time in six years the NFC East champion has been the last-place team from the year before. This season will be the 14th time in 15 seasons that at least one last-place team from the year before won its division. By the end of this month, it will have happened seven out of the past 13 seasons in the NFC East. That might mean good news for the last-place Giants. If they are the NFC East champion in 2018, that would complete the “cycle” of each division team taking turns going “worst-to-first” from 2015-18 (Washington in 2015, Dallas in 2016, Philadelphia 2017).

4. SPEED, FOR NAUGHT

Even if it was on a kickoff return that was called back, Martavis Bryant reminded everyone of his speed and big-play prowess Monday night against the Bengals. Of the more than 20,000 plays in the NFL this season, during only two did a player run faster with the ball than Bryant did during a third-quarter kick return nullified because of penalty. Per Next Gen Stats, Bryant's 21.72 mph speed trails only a pair of rushing plays by Jacksonville rookie Leonard Fournette in which he raced at 21.76 and 22.05 mph. The latter is familiar to Steelers fans: Fournette's 90-yard touchdown run in a victory at Heinz Field is the fastest any ballcarrier ran this season.

