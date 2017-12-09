Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Steelers

Four downs: Steelers linebackers, defensive backs missing tackles at alarming rate

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Bengals running back Giovani Bernard carries past the Steelers' Mike Hilton during the first quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bengals running back Giovani Bernard carries past the Steelers' Mike Hilton during the first quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 24 hours ago

1. MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

That the Steelers have one of the NFL's top-ranked defenses brings little satisfaction to plenty of the players and coaches of that unit. That's because there's something missing.

Missed tackles have been a source of frustration for coordinator Keith Butler and his crew. And here's quantitative proof: Per Inside Edge NFL analytics, Steelers linebackers have missed a higher rate of tackles than any other linebackers group in the NFL.

And Steelers defensive backs? You guessed it — they have missed a higher rate of tackles than any other secondary group in the NFL.

Steelers linebackers have missed 13.2 percent of 197 tackle opportunities, more than twice the NFL average missed-tackle rate of 6.5 percent for linebackers. Steelers defensive backs have missed 11.7 percent of 205 tackle opportunities, more than twice the NFL average of 5.7 percent.

2. WINNING THE SACK RACE

In more positive news from inside-edge.com, the Steelers are winning the QB-protection competition — on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked on a smaller percentage of his pass attempts over the past two seasons (3.5 percent) than all but one of 36 qualifying quarterbacks.

Defensively, the Steelers have the NFL's best sack rate over the past four weeks. Their 14.3-percent rate is more than double the league average and four times the rate Roethlisberger has been sacked.

3. WORST TO FIRST

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East on Sunday a year after finishing in last place. That's continued a trend in the high-profile division. It will be the third consecutive season and fifth time in six years the NFC East champion has been the last-place team from the year before. This season will be the 14th time in 15 seasons that at least one last-place team from the year before won its division. By the end of this month, it will have happened seven out of the past 13 seasons in the NFC East. That might mean good news for the last-place Giants. If they are the NFC East champion in 2018, that would complete the “cycle” of each division team taking turns going “worst-to-first” from 2015-18 (Washington in 2015, Dallas in 2016, Philadelphia 2017).

4. SPEED, FOR NAUGHT

Even if it was on a kickoff return that was called back, Martavis Bryant reminded everyone of his speed and big-play prowess Monday night against the Bengals. Of the more than 20,000 plays in the NFL this season, during only two did a player run faster with the ball than Bryant did during a third-quarter kick return nullified because of penalty. Per Next Gen Stats, Bryant's 21.72 mph speed trails only a pair of rushing plays by Jacksonville rookie Leonard Fournette in which he raced at 21.76 and 22.05 mph. The latter is familiar to Steelers fans: Fournette's 90-yard touchdown run in a victory at Heinz Field is the fastest any ballcarrier ran this season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Kevin Gorman: What a weird Ravens week for Steelers
To Steelers fans, two words typically describe the days leading up to Sunday night's game at Heinz Field: Ravens Week. The AFC North rivalry simply ...
Is today's NFL too violent? Past players weigh in
Last Monday's Steelers-Bengals game featured nine personal fouls, a player suspension, a subsequent $36,000 fine, three diagnosed concussions, two players carted off the field and ...
Steel Mill AM: Steelers are short-handed at receiver again
When it comes to playing short-handed at wide receiver, the Steelers are getting accustomed to formulating backup plans. For the fourth time in the past six ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.