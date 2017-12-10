Steel Mill AM: Steelers are short-handed at receiver again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it comes to playing short-handed at wide receiver, the Steelers are getting accustomed to formulating backup plans.

For the fourth time in the past six games, the Steelers either will be without a contributing receiver or preparing for a game without one when rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster sits out Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens while serving a one-game suspension.

On Oct. 27 at Detroit, the Steelers played without Martavis Bryant, who was benched for his social media antics. Two weeks ago, Smith-Schuster missed the game against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury.

Last week, the Steelers prepared to play without NFL receptions leader Antonio Brown because of a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week and led to him being a game-time decision.

Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey again will be asked to pick up the slack in Smith-Schuster's absence.

“We've got to have guys step up,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said. “(JuJu) has obviously done a very good job for us, both in the pass and the run game. He's given us a physical element.”

That was never more evident than when Smith-Schuster flattened Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict with an illegal block during a 12-yard reception by Le'Veon Bell. The viciousness of the block, plus the ensuing taunting penalty, warranted Smith-Schuster forfeiting his game check for this week.

Smith-Schuster's strength as a blocker is something Haley hopes the other receivers can emulate.

“I think, though, that what happens when you get a guy playing at a high level like that in the run game at the receiver position, you get other guys at that position following kind of raising their standard and expectation,” he said. “I think they all just understand that they've got to step up a little bit for them.”

Rogers will take Smith-Schuster's snaps in the slot, and Bryant will see more snaps on the outside against the Ravens. Hunter and Heyward-Bey figure to be used in other multiple receiver sets.

When Smith-Schuster sat out against the Packers, the Steelers receivers had six drops in the first half, including two by Rogers and one by Bryant. The Steelers also leaned heavily on Brown and Bell in the passing game, as they combined to catch 22 of Ben Roethlisberger's 33 completions.

Rogers finished with three catches for 21 yards, and Bryant caught four passes for 40.

Haley said Smith-Schuster's actions after the hit on Burfict were inexcusable.

“He just can't stand over the guy,” he said. “That was the error to me in what he did. That's a live play on a very big, aggressive linebacker. We're going to be ripping his butt if he doesn't make the block, so the only thing wrong he did was stand over him.”

Haley said Smith-Schuster immediately understood his mistake.

“I talked to him right as he came off the field and he said, ‘I understand.' He's a smart guy,” Haley said. “The thing that's been impressive about him is he hasn't made the same mistake twice, so I would expect he won't make the same mistake twice there. It's been an expensive one for him.”

Game watch

Steelers (10-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-5), Heinz Field

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Series history: Steelers lead 26-21, including playoffs

Series streak: Steelers have won the past two games.

Last Steelers win: Oct. 1, 2017, Steelers 26, Ravens 9: Le'Veon Bell rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and the Steelers jumped to a 19-0 halftime lead.

Last Ravens win: Nov. 6, 2016, Ravens 21, Steelers 14: In Ben Roethlisberger's return from knee surgery, the Steelers were shut out until the fourth quarter before making a late rally.

At stake for the Steelers: A win clinches the AFC North title and maintains the top seed in the conference for the Steelers.

At stake for the Ravens: A win would keep the Ravens' slim chance of winning the division title alive, bringing them within two games of the Steelers with three to play.

Three Steelers players to watch

Vince Williams: With Ryan Shazier hospitalized, his good friend will take over the defensive play-calling duties. Williams also will be tasked with working alongside a new inside linebacker partner, either Arthur Moats or Sean Spence.

Coty Sensabaugh: After being beaten on two touchdown passes against Cincinnati, Sensabaugh was benched at halftime in favor of rookie corner Cam Sutton, who made his NFL debut. It will be worth watching whether Sensabaugh has a short leash again this week.

Vance McDonald: For the first time in four weeks, McDonald will be healthy and active. McDonald showed he was a capable run blocker before his spate of injuries that has kept him out of five games this season.

Three Ravens players to watch

Alex Collins: He has emerged from a committee approach at running back to lead the Ravens in rushing in recent weeks. Collins has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games and had 75 yards rushing and two scores last week in a win against Detroit.

Eric Weddle: The veteran safety leads the Ravens with five interceptions and had a Pick-6 against Detroit. He has helped the Ravens accumulate and NFL-high 29 takeaways, including 11 in the past three games.

Terrell Suggs: In his 15th season, Suggs has shown no signs of slowing down. He has six sacks in the past four games and leads with Ravens with 10.5 on the season.

Stat watch

The Ravens are the best team in the fourth quarter this season. They have scored 111 points and allowed 44, a differential of 67 points in the fourth quarter. Only three other teams – Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions – are at plus-40 or better. The Steelers are plus-39.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.