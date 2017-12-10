Steelers players supporting Ryan Shazier with 'Shalieve' cleats
Steelers players will have injured Ryan Shazier on their minds and hearts - and cleats - Sunday night when they take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.
Columnist Kevin Gorman reported that more than a dozen Steelers had custom cleats made with injured Shazier's image and #Shalieve.
Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats and his wife, Shonda, also got the "Shalieve" trademark printed onto shirts, with proceeds of sales going to the National Alopecia Foundation and Christopher Reeves Foundation for spinal-cord injury research, two causes close to Shazier's heart.
Some players shared images on Twitter.
Defensive Back Mike Hilton with a photo of the cleats.
We got you bro ❗️ @RyanShazier pic.twitter.com/CsbHU64YWg— Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_31) December 9, 2017
Cormerback Joe Hayden with a "Shalieve" hat.
Always thinking bout u @RyanShazier !!! #SHALIEVE pic.twitter.com/8jHqQj0Sha— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 9, 2017
Shonda Moats, wife of linebacker Arthur Moats.
It's GAMEDAY! Let's go get the NORTH! ! #prayfor50 #SHALIEVE pic.twitter.com/m3JZwM8KLk— Shonda Moats (@mrsmoats52) December 10, 2017