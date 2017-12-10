Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers players supporting Ryan Shazier with 'Shalieve' cleats

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after a injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after a injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Updated 19 hours ago

Steelers players will have injured Ryan Shazier on their minds and hearts - and cleats - Sunday night when they take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

Columnist Kevin Gorman reported that more than a dozen Steelers had custom cleats made with injured Shazier's image and #Shalieve.

Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats and his wife, Shonda, also got the "Shalieve" trademark printed onto shirts, with proceeds of sales going to the National Alopecia Foundation and Christopher Reeves Foundation for spinal-cord injury research, two causes close to Shazier's heart.

Some players shared images on Twitter.

Defensive Back Mike Hilton with a photo of the cleats.

Cormerback Joe Hayden with a "Shalieve" hat.

Shonda Moats, wife of linebacker Arthur Moats.

