Steelers

James Harrison active for Steelers game against Ravens

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Steelers linebacker James Harrison warms up before a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker James Harrison warms up before a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 14 hours ago

Outside linebacker James Harrison will be active for the first time in five weeks Sunday night when the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

Harrison was not one of the seven players on the inactive list announced 90 minutes before kickoff. Mike Mitchell, who was limited in practice Friday because of an ankle injury, also is active.

The biggest name among the inactives is veteran safety J.J. Wilcox, who will not dress one week after committing two holding penalties on special teams. It is the second game Wilcox will be inactive. He also sat out Week 2 against Minnesota.

With the Steelers missing inside linebackers Ryan Shazier and Tyler Matakvich because of injuries, Arthur Moats has been moved inside, freeing up a spot outside for Harrison.

Shazier, Matakevich and cornerback Joe Haden were ruled out Friday.

Moats, Sean Spence and L.J. Fort will get playing time at inside linebacker as a result of the injuries to Shazier and Matakevich.

Also inactive were quarterback Joshua Dobbs, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sat out the game with a suspension. He will be eligible to rejoin the Steelers on Monday.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

