Steelers notebook: Sean Spence goes from unemployed to starter

Six days ago, Sean Spence was an unemployed free agent watching the Steelers games on television. But against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night at Heinz Field, Spence was the Steelers' starting left inside linebacker.

Over the first four defensive series, Spence and Arthur Moats rotated drives.

The man who played left inside linebacker for much of the second half of last week's win at Cincinnati, L.J. Fort, was part of the dime package on third downs as the only inside linebacker on the field.

Sensabaugh still above Sutton?

After getting benched at halftime last week after getting beaten for big plays, Coty Sensabaugh was back as the starter at left cornerback. That's the position he held since Joe Haden suffered the broken fibula at Indianapolis four weeks ago.

But Sensabaugh was replaced by rookie Cameron Sutton for the third defensive series Sunday, and Sutton played the remainder of the first half. A third-round pick, Sutton made his NFL debut in place of Sensabaugh in the second half last week.

The Steelers under Mike Tomlin have a history of rotating players at certain defensive positions, most notably outside linebacker in 2015-16.

