Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Steelers

Five things we learned from Steelers 39, Ravens 38

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 8:03 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Here are five things we learned from Steelers 39-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday night.

1. Antonio Brown is stating his case for NFL MVP.

It's an odd-numbered year, so Brown is making his run to win the team MVP hardware for a fourth time in his career. Brown was named Steelers' MVP in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 seasons so it stands to reason that he should win the award again this year.

But Brown's recognition should go beyond team honors. Given the absurdity of the numbers Brown has produced this season, his candidacy for the NFL MVP award can no longer be overlooked. No wide receiver has won the coveted league MVP award, but Brown is threatening to end that streak.

With 11 receptions for 213 yards against the Ravens, Brown continued to show he is a playmaker without peer. Consider that with 99 receptions and 1,509 yards, Brown has an 11-catch, 276-yard lead on his closest competitor, Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Brown also is doing it while defensive coordinators are doing everything legally to try to take him out of the passing game.

When the Steelers gained possession with 2:40 left in the third quarter, they were trailing 31-20 and Brown was having a modestly productive game with five catches for 69 yards. To that point, his only reception in the second half went for a 5-yard loss.

From that point, Brown caught six passes for 144 yards. He turned a short catch into a 57-yard gain on a third-and-10 play. He also drew a pass interference penalty that set up a touchdown that pulled the Steelers within 31-29.

He had two more catches for 33 yards early in the next drive that led to another touchdown. On the game-winning field goal drive, Brown caught a 34-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger on third-and-4 that put the Steelers on the Ravens 30 with 1:02 remaining.

With an eighth consecutive win on the line, the Steelers put the ball in the hands of their best player. As usual, Brown didn't disappoint.

2. Tight ends filled the void created by JuJu Smith-Schuster's suspension.

With Smith-Schuster watching the game on his apartment television, the Steelers turned to a little-used position to create mismatch problems for the Ravens.

Jesse James hit career highs with 10 catches (on 12 targets) for 97 yards. In 60 minutes, James produced one-third of his receiving output for the season, as he entered the game with 29 receptions for 259 yards.

James accounted for more catches and yards than secondary wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers had together. They finished with nine combined catches for 66 yards.

Just as surprising was the activity for Vance McDonald before he exited with a shoulder injury. Playing for the first time in four games after his balky ankle finally healed, McDonald caught four of six targets for 52 yards, with a long reception of 19 yards. Not bad for someone who had just five catches for 79 yards coming into the game.

3. Kickoffs were the point of no return for Martavis Bryant.

One game after Bryant took a kickoff the distance only to have the return negated by a holding penalty, he showed just how raw he is when fielding kicks.

Bryant averaged a paltry 11 yards on five kickoff returns, giving the Steelers terrible field position throughout the game.

Here is where the Steelers started drives after Bryant's return: the 12, 18, 9, 20 and 14. The final time the Ravens kicked off, Fitzgerald Toussaint got the ball and brought it back 23 yards to the Steelers 27.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has a strong leg, so it wasn't like he couldn't reach the end zone. Rather, the Ravens realized the Steelers' shortcomings in the return game and had Tucker drop the ball inside the 10. On only one of Bryant's five returns did he bring the ball out of the end zone.

Bryant's issue was trying to look for holes that weren't there. Instead of heading straight up the middle in search of a lane, Bryant often ran laterally only to find himself hemmed in. Even with his impressive speed, Bryant couldn't outrun 11 defenders as he tried to hit the perimeter.

Don't be surprised if the New England Patriots have Stephen Gostkowski drop his kickoffs in front of the goal line next Sunday so Bryant – or whoever the Steelers have lined up deep – will have to bring the ball upfield. Don't expect many touchbacks and automatic possession for the Steelers at the 25.

4. Is Sean Davis' favorite movie, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly?”

Davis went to the extremes against the Ravens, with the bad (and even the ugly) outweighing the positives.

The second-year safety got off to a good start by intercepting Joe Flacco on the first series, a turnover that led to a touchdown and 7-0 lead for the Steelers. He also led the Steelers with 12 tackles.

However, it was the tackles he didn't make and the passes he didn't defend that defined Davis' night.

First, he was beaten in coverage by Chris Moore on a 30-yard touchdown catch that cut the Steelers' 14-0 lead in half. Then, he missed a tackle on a swing pass to Alex Collins that led to a 37-yard play.

Two personal foul calls against Davis also hurt the Steelers. Davis shoved Collins out of bounds with a late hit following a 21-yard run. This set up the Ravens at the Steelers 38 and led to a touchdown that put the Ravens ahead, 31-20, in the third quarter.

Finally, Davis slammed tight end Benjamin Watson to the ground after an incompletion, moving the ball to the Steelers 41 and leading to another touchdown that gave the Ravens a 38-29 lead in the fourth quarter.

Davis should anticipate getting a FedEx letter from the NFL this week with details of a fine enclosed.

5. Pressuring the quarterback didn't follow a familiar script.

Entering the game, the Steelers were second in sacks while also providing some of the best pass production Roethlisberger has seen in his career.

The roles were reversed against the Ravens. The Steelers didn't get a sack until the final play of the game when T.J. Watt forced a fumble from Joe Flacco. And, despite Roethlisberger eclipsing 500 yards passing for the third time in his career (most of any quarterback in NFL history), he was brought down three times by the Ravens.

Roethlisberger had been sacked 16 times in 12 games and only six times in the previous six games. Of course, when you drop back to pass 69 times, the odds of getting sacked multiple times increases.

The offensive line has played without right tackle Marcus Gilbert for much of the season and will have to make do for one more game before he returns from his four-game suspension. As for the defense, it will face its biggest challenge in trying to disrupt Tom Brady's rhythm (and in putting him on his back) when the Patriots visit next weekend.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Related Content
Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers 39, Ravens 38
1. The Steelers gave symbolic salutes before their Sunday Night game against the AFC North archrival Baltimore Ravens to inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, who remains ...
Grading the Steelers in their 39-38 win over the Ravens 
Quarterback: A Sixty-six attempts? Forty-four completions!? Five-hundred six yards?!? Remember when everyone was saying Roethlisberger was past his prime and couldn't carry a team anymore? ...
Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers stats and storylines 
After the Steelers Sunday night's win over the Ravens, here a look at the stats and storylines to for the coming week. Sunday's result ...
Tim Benz: If Steelers are to beat New England, get ready for a shootout 
Since the start of the 2000s, a few constant sports-related questions have hung over the city of Pittsburgh: - Will the Pirates ever sign a ...
Kevin Gorman: Steelers become Shalievers
Something that started as a simple hashtag — #Shalieve, Ryan Shazier's synergy of his surname and believe — has become a rally cry for the ...
Steelers receiver LeVeon Bell steps out of a tackle attempt by the Ravens' Eric Weddle int he fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver LeVeon Bell steps out of a tackle attempt by the Ravens' Eric Weddle int he fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with Antonio Brown after a fourth-quarter catch against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with Antonio Brown after a fourth-quarter catch against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his catch that helped set up the winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his catch that helped set up the winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.