Steelers

Photo gallery: Best of Steelers-Ravens

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after a 39-38 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward celebrates with coach Mike Tomlin after their 39-38 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans try to stay warm in the stands before a game against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback William Gay's pregame shoes feature a tribute to Ryan Shazier during warm-up before a game against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker James Harrison warms up before a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix wears a '50' shirt to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier during warm-up sbefore a game against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown interacts with the fans before playing the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown interacts with the fans before playing the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Le'Veon Bell scores a first-quarter touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Ravens' Chris Moore catches a touchdown pass as Steelers safeties Sean Davis (28) and Mike Mitchell defend during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell eludes the Ravens' C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle to score during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Ravens' Chris Moore catches a touchdown pass in front of Steelers safety Sean Davis during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates his touchdown with Ramon Foster and Roosevelt Nix during the second quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown catches a long pass next to the Ravens' Brandon Carr during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is sacked during the second quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Ravens' Alex Collins scores past Steelers safety Mike Mitchell during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger eludes the Ravens' Terrell Suggs during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is upended by the Ravens' Eric Weddle during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell scores past the Ravens' C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Roosevelt Nix lifts his jersey to reveal a '50' shirt to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier before the opening kickoff against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Ravens' Javorius Allen carries past Steelers linebacker Vince Williams during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ravens running back Javorius Allen scores past the Steelers' L.T. Walton during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethberger carries Ryan Shazier's jersey off the field after beating the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Cameron Heyward celebrates with coach Mike Tomlin after beating the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown arrives for the Ravens game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers defense celebrates after time expired in their 39-38 victory over the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell watches his winning field goal next to the Ravens' Anthony Levine Sr. during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Arthur Moats celebrates with T.J. Watt after Watt caused Ravens quarterback to fumble on the last play of the game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward with Steeler Nation after a 39-38 victory over the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field with Ryan Shazier's jersey on his shoulder after a 39-38 victory over the Ravens to win the AFC North division title Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell celebrates his winning field goal with Cam Heyward next to the Ravens' Matthew Judson during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker L.J. Fort breaks up a pass intended for the Ravens' Jeremy Maclin late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt causes Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to fumble on the last series Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his catch that helped set up the winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell makes the winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrate his catch that help set up the winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A look at the Steelers' Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens through the lens of Tribune-Review photographers Christopher Horner and Chaz Palla.

