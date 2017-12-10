Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers, fans pay tribute to injured Ryan Shazier prior to game vs. Ravens

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 8:27 p.m.

On what was the coldest kickoff temperature of the season for the Steelers, James Harrison was warming up about two hours before gametime without a shirt on.

It was an apparent tribute to Ryan Shazier, the Steelers linebacker who remains hospitalized because of a spinal injury suffered last week. Shazier has made it his pregame trademark over the past 13 months to take the field for his initial warm-ups without a shirt on, regardless of weather.

Harrison wasn't the only Steelers player to honor Shazier, their starting left inside linebacker over the past four seasons and a Pro Bowl candidate before being carted of the Paul Brown Stadium field early during Dec. 4 win at the Bengals. After spending two nights in Cincinnati, Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Several players wore t-shirts with "50" (Shazier's number) on them, and the equipment staff hung Shazier's game jersey in his Heinz Field locker stall.

Additionally, about a dozen players were expected to wear cleats painted to honor Shazier.

Also, an electronic billboard along the Parkway West alternatively displayed the message "Pray for #50" in black and gold.

Several fans in No. 50 Steelers jerseys stood behind a banner that said "#Prayfor50," according to a photo posted to the Twitter account of Shazier's father, Vernon.

The temperature hovered around 30 degrees as kickoff time approached for the Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Steelers cornerback William Gay's pregame shoes feature a tribute to Ryan Shazier during warm-up before a game against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Roosevelt Nix lifts his jersey to reveal a '50' shirt to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier before the opening kickoff against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker James Harrison warms up before a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix wears a '50' shirt to pay tribute to Ryan Shazier during warm-up sbefore a game against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
