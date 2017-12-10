Steelers, fans pay tribute to injured Ryan Shazier prior to game vs. Ravens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On what was the coldest kickoff temperature of the season for the Steelers, James Harrison was warming up about two hours before gametime without a shirt on.

It was an apparent tribute to Ryan Shazier, the Steelers linebacker who remains hospitalized because of a spinal injury suffered last week. Shazier has made it his pregame trademark over the past 13 months to take the field for his initial warm-ups without a shirt on, regardless of weather.

Steelers linebacker James Harrison warms up before tonight's game against the Ravens at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/o5Z7l4Sc0g — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) December 10, 2017

Harrison wasn't the only Steelers player to honor Shazier, their starting left inside linebacker over the past four seasons and a Pro Bowl candidate before being carted of the Paul Brown Stadium field early during Dec. 4 win at the Bengals. After spending two nights in Cincinnati, Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Several players wore t-shirts with "50" (Shazier's number) on them, and the equipment staff hung Shazier's game jersey in his Heinz Field locker stall.

The Steelers' Roosevelt Nix pays tribute to Ryan Shazier by wearing a '50' shirt during warm-ups before tonight's game against the Ravens at Heinz Field. #SNF pic.twitter.com/PePRcVbuLw — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) December 11, 2017

Additionally, about a dozen players were expected to wear cleats painted to honor Shazier.

Steelers who had Shazier cleats made for pregame: Vince Williams, Sean Davis, Stephon Tuitt, Cam Heyward, Arthur Moats, Tyson Alualu, Mike Hilton, T.J. Watt, Javon Hargrave, William Gay, Bud Dupree, Robert golden, Roosevelt Nix, Anthony Chickillo, and Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/fSbMGkfnUj — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 11, 2017

Also, an electronic billboard along the Parkway West alternatively displayed the message "Pray for #50" in black and gold.

This is what Pittsburgh does for one of their own. Heartwarming to see this on the Parkway West. #SHALIEVE #PrayFor50 pic.twitter.com/myPXlD97Nq — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) December 10, 2017

Several fans in No. 50 Steelers jerseys stood behind a banner that said "#Prayfor50," according to a photo posted to the Twitter account of Shazier's father, Vernon.

The temperature hovered around 30 degrees as kickoff time approached for the Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rosie Nix took to the field with a '50' logo tee on under his uniform and the jersey pulled up, so you could see it. Bud Dupree held up Shazier's jersey during introductions, then he and defensive captain Cam Heyward held one side each of it and they walked to the sidelines — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 11, 2017

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.