Steelers

Suspended JuJu Smith-Schuster posts photos of himself watching Steelers game in helmet

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster smiles on he sideline during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Pittsburgh.
Updated 11 hours ago

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sat out the game because of suspension for his block on the Bengals' Vontaze Burfict last week. The rookie will be eligible to rejoin the Steelers on Monday.

Smith-Schuster, the NFL's youngest player and who turned 21 last month, posted photos of himself watching the game from a couch while wearing a Steelers helmet.

One had a written message that read: "Let's gooooooo boysssssss!!! Suspended But Still Strapped Up Ready To Go! … #FreeJuJu #TeamJuJu."

An earlier post read: "Y'all don't know how bad I wish I was out there... #FreeJuJu."

The photos also were posted to the Instagram account of Smith-Schuster (@juju).

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

