Suspended JuJu Smith-Schuster posts photos of himself watching Steelers game in helmet
Updated 11 hours ago
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sat out the game because of suspension for his block on the Bengals' Vontaze Burfict last week. The rookie will be eligible to rejoin the Steelers on Monday.
Smith-Schuster, the NFL's youngest player and who turned 21 last month, posted photos of himself watching the game from a couch while wearing a Steelers helmet.
One had a written message that read: "Let's gooooooo boysssssss!!! Suspended But Still Strapped Up Ready To Go! … #FreeJuJu #TeamJuJu."
An earlier post read: "Y'all don't know how bad I wish I was out there... #FreeJuJu."
Let's gooooooo boysssssss!!! Suspended But Still Strapped Up Ready To Go! RT for #FreeJuJu #TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/SvrkPqakRY— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 11, 2017
Gametime...ready to go pic.twitter.com/mQmjoRoaMS— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 11, 2017
Y'all don't know how bad I wish I was out there... #FreeJuJu pic.twitter.com/tgt67CnLY0— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 11, 2017
The photos also were posted to the Instagram account of Smith-Schuster (@juju).
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.