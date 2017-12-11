Ryan Shazier, Steelers celebrate via video chat after comeback win over Ravens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

His smiling face put a shiny bow on the Steelers' win over the Ravens on Sunday night.

Shortly after Chris Boswell kicked another late-game field goal, this time to send the Steelers to a 39-38 win at Heinz Field, Ryan Shazier posted a video from his hospital bed on the Steelers' official twitter account.

"We got a 'W' today," Shazier says "It got scary, but hey, we know how to pull it out, baby. Here we go Steelers."

After a game that wasn't short on emotions, the Steelers connected with Shazier via a video chat from the locker room after the game to present him with the game ball.

Ben Roethlisberger can be seen gathering the team, declaring "Let's get a 'Shay' on three."

Ryan Shazier was able to celebrate with his teammates from his hospital bed as the Steelers clinched the AFC North and gave him the game ball! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mjr7DPanhF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2017