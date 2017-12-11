Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Ryan Shazier, Steelers celebrate via video chat after comeback win over Ravens

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 7:45 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field with Ryan Shazier's jersey on his shoulder after a 39-38 victory over the Ravens to win the AFC North division title Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field with Ryan Shazier's jersey on his shoulder after a 39-38 victory over the Ravens to win the AFC North division title Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.

His smiling face put a shiny bow on the Steelers' win over the Ravens on Sunday night.

Shortly after Chris Boswell kicked another late-game field goal, this time to send the Steelers to a 39-38 win at Heinz Field, Ryan Shazier posted a video from his hospital bed on the Steelers' official twitter account.

"We got a 'W' today," Shazier says "It got scary, but hey, we know how to pull it out, baby. Here we go Steelers."

After a game that wasn't short on emotions, the Steelers connected with Shazier via a video chat from the locker room after the game to present him with the game ball.

Ben Roethlisberger can be seen gathering the team, declaring "Let's get a 'Shay' on three."

