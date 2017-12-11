Saving the best for last: Steelers dominating in 4th quarter

There is no tradition in which players hold up four fingers on the sideline, like the University of Miami popularized.

There is no “Sweet Caroline” sing-along, either.

But for whatever reason, the Steelers seemingly are doing their best work in the fourth quarter, at least over the past five weeks.

“We just know that you can never take the gas pedal off when you are playing this team,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said after the Steelers overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 39-38 win Sunday night.

It was just the latest in a run of strong fourth quarters for the Steelers, who have outscored opponents 70-14 after the end of the third quarter over their past five games.

In three of those games, the Steelers were trailing by double digits during the fourth quarter and never held a lead until less than a minute was remaining (two were “walk-off” victories).

In a fourth game in that stretch (against Green Bay), the Steelers got a touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter to go along with a 10-7 advantage in the fourth.

Over the final 16 minutes of each of their past five games, the Steelers have outscored the opposition by at least 10 points in each of them. Four were won by Chris Boswell field goals late (three of which, as time expired). The only big fourth quarter that wasn't absolutely necessary in recent weeks was the Nov. 16 home win against Tennessee in which the Steelers broke open a one-possession game by scoring the final 17 points.

“I just really think it just speaks to the mental of the group, and they are to be congratulated for that,” coach Mike Tomlin said after the latest fourth-quarter comeback.

The Steelers are riding an eight-game winning streak, but they haven't been running away from teams. The Titans game is the only one of the past six in which they did not trail at some point during the second half; it's also one of only two during the winning streak that they won by more than six points.

In all eight games, the Steelers were either trailing or led by less than one possession at halftime.

“I think championship teams find ways to win,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said.

In victories against the Colts, Packers, Bengals and Ravens over the past month alone, the Steelers held a fourth-quarter lead for a combined grand total of 7 minutes, 22 seconds in those four games (all but 42 seconds of that time coming in the Green Bay game). In two they never led the whole game until the final whistle.

Sunday against Baltimore, the Steelers trailed by 11 when the fourth quarter began and by nine when the Ravens' Javorius Allen scored with 6:44 to play.

Is it character, an intangible coolness to come through in the clutch, or just plain good luck? Whatever it is, the Steelers seem to have a confidence about them that they can endure to win regardless of the circumstances.

“When the defense came to the sideline after the Ravens just scored, (linebacker) Vince Williams came and sat next to me,” running back Le'Veon Bell said late Sunday night. “He was upset because they had just scored, and I told him, ‘Next time you get out there just stop them because we have to get out there and score, and then we are going to score again.'

“He looked me in the face and said, ‘I got you,' and that's exactly what happened. You must have confidence in your team. You must believe in the coaches and the players.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.