Finally: Steelers can embrace anticipated matchup with Patriots

For the Steelers, the elephant is no longer in the room. It's out in the open for all to see and is preparing to make its way to Heinz Field on Sunday.

The rest of the circus is sure to follow.

After two weeks of refusing to look ahead to the New England Patriots, as coach Mike Tomlin uncharacteristically did in his NBC interview with Tony Dungy, the Steelers are free to embrace the biggest game in the AFC — and perhaps the NFL — this season.

At least one high-profile Steelers player did just that in the aftermath of the team's 39-38 win Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens that was their eighth in a row and clinched the AFC North championship.

“The Patriots are what it's all about,” wide receiver and MVP candidate Antonio Brown said after catching 11 passes for 213 yards. “It's a new week. It's a big week and an exciting week. We're looking forward to those guys coming into our house.”

Since offseason workouts began in the spring, the Steelers talked about having the road to the Super Bowl go through Heinz Field and not having to go back to New England in the playoffs after last year's 36-17 loss in the AFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

When the NFL schedule was released in April, this December game against the Patriots was circled on the Steelers' calendar. CBS put the game in its coveted 4:25 p.m. time slot and, a few weeks ago, protected the matchup so it couldn't be flexed to a prime-time slot on NBC.

Neither team has done anything to diminish the anticipation surrounding the game. While the Steelers have an NFL-best 11-2 record, the Patriots were 10-2 and also winners of eight in a row heading into their game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Tomlin, of course, jumped the gun in looking ahead to the game, calling the Patriots the “elephant in the room,” jumping past the division games against Cincinnati and Baltimore.

The Patriots have won the past four meetings against the Steelers, including two last year. Since 2001, when Tom Brady emerged from unheralded sixth-round draft pick to Super Bowl winner, the Patriots are 10-3 against the Steelers.

Center Maurkice Pouncey said the Steelers won't be intimidated by Brady and the Patriots, who lead the NFL in yards per game and rank third in points scored.

“You act like they're coming in with Kryptonite, Superman and Batman and Avatars and stuff,” Pouncey said. “Heck, yeah, it's a regular football game. … We're going to go out there, tackle the football and run the football.”

The Steelers did neither well in last year's AFC championship loss, with Brady passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and the running game stagnating after Le'Veon Bell exited early in the second quarter with a groin injury.

Brady has picked up where he left off, throwing 26 touchdown passes against four interceptions heading into Monday night's game, and he was leading the NFL in passer rating.

“We have to be like the prep school that has to be perfect,” guard Ramon Foster said. “We have to be perfect.”

The Steelers believe they finally can answer with a high-scoring game against the Patriots. After going nine weeks without reaching 30 points, the Steelers have done it three times in the past four games. They also have won four of their past five games despite trailing in the second half.

“Championship teams find ways to win,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after passing for 506 yards against the Ravens. “In the past, we felt like we couldn't get over that hump for whatever reason.”

The team the Steelers took into Gillette Stadium in January relied heavily on Bell during a winning streak that reached nine games. This year, with the addition of rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the return of Martavis Bryant and the ascension of Brown to MVP candidate, the Steelers offense has teetered the other way.

Bell has gone six consecutive games without a 100-yard rushing performance, but he has made up for it as a receiving threat. He's caught 26 passes for 271 yards in the past three victories.

Roethlisberger, after a slow start, has passed for at least 290 yards in each of his past four games, throwing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions in that span.

“We've got a lot of playmakers, and probably the best player in the league in AB on the outside,” Bell said. “Ben throwing the ball to him, the offensive line doing what they do up front. I make my plays here and there. We feel like we can score points whenever we need to. We scored 39 today when we didn't really play our greatest football.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.