Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

NFL Network to rebroadcast Steelers-Ravens game from Sunday night

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

NFL Network has selected the Steelers' 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens as one of its Week 14 games of the week. The game will be broadcast in its entirety at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The game, in which the Steelers overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and won on Chris Boswell's field goal with 42 seconds remaining, had an 11.3 rating and 19 share in metered-market statistics, according to figures released by NBC.

That rating was down from the previous three Sunday night telecasts, one of which was the Steelers' 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 26.

In Pittsburgh, the game had a 44.4 rating and 63 percent share, which meant that almost two-thirds of all television sets in the region were tuned into the game. In Baltimore, it had a 30.8 rating and 46 share.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.