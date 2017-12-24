Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: J.J. Watt reflects on Antonio Brown's talent

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown holds his left calf after being injured in the end zone during the second quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown holds his left calf after being injured in the end zone during the second quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown steps out of a tackle attempt by the Ravens' Eric Weddle int he fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown steps out of a tackle attempt by the Ravens' Eric Weddle int he fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.

When the NFL schedule was released in April, the Steelers' game against the Houston Texans on Monday was supposed to be a reunion of the two most famous members of the Central Michigan freshman class of 2007.

But come kickoff at NRG Stadium, neither player will be in uniform.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt fractured his tibia in October, ending his season. Then, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown suffered a left leg contusion last Sunday against the New England Patriots, an injury that is expected to keep him out until the postseason.

Watt and Brown were recruited to Central Michigan by former coach Butch Jones. Watt was a little-used tight end that season, catching eight passes for 77 yards. He transferred and walked on at Wisconsin, where he was converted to defense.

Brown caught 102 passes for 1,003 yards as a freshman, but Watt knew before the first snap of the season that his teammate was a unique talent.

“He's fast, that's one thing I remember,” Watt said recently. “The first week there as freshmen, we all came in during the summer, we did sprints one night together to try to get in condition before we started with the team.

“AB was literally leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else. You could tell he was special.”

Watt's impression of Brown continued to grow.

“You knew he had that intangible you can't teach,” he said. “You knew he was going places. I don't know if I knew he was going to be as incredible as he is now, but he's definitely turned out to be a special player.”

Leading the NFL with 101 catches and 1,533 receiving yards, Brown was starting to merit MVP consideration before his injury. Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, said such talk is legit.

“Antonio Brown most definitely is deserving of some votes,” he said. “The guy is incredible.”

No Clowney-ing around

With Watt's season cut short, Jadeveon Clowney has emerged as the star on the Texans defense. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney has nine sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley sees similarities with the way the Texans are using Clowney.

“They're doing a great job of moving him around. You don't see that a whole bunch,” he said. “Probably the last time we saw it was with J.J. But he could be anywhere, so it makes it a little harder to game plan him.”

Haley also said if the Steelers don't account for his whereabouts, it could be costly.

“We've got to handle him because he's a great player, and he's very disruptive,” Haley said. “If we allow him to disrupt, he'll cause big problems.”

Maybe next time

One player who isn't torn about Watt missing the game is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been sacked 21 times this season. That's four more times than Roethlisberger was sacked last year, his career low.

“He's a really good player, obviously. One of the best,” Roethlisberger said. “You always want to play against the best, but I'm not that upset that he's not out there.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

