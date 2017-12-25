Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Ramon Foster one of 7 Steelers inactive against Texans

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
HOUSTON – Guard Ramon Foster, who reported concussion symptoms one week ago, is one of seven players inactive for the Steelers' game today against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

B.J. Finney is expected to start in place of Foster, who played every offensive snap on Dec. 17 against the New England Patriots.

It is the second absence for Foster, who did not play against Kansas City in October because of a back injury.

Also inactive for the Steelers are cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, safety J.J. Wilcox, tackle Jerald Hawkins, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Sensabaugh was questionable with a shoulder injury. The others are healthy scratches.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, the NFL leader in receiving yards, already was ruled out with a left calf contusion. It's the first regular-season game Brown has missed due to injury since November 2012.

Returning to the lineup for the first time in six games is cornerback Joe Haden. He has not played since fracturing a fibula Nov. 12 at Indianapolis.

Tight end Vance McDonald also is active after missing the game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury.

