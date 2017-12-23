Despite proving he's up to the challenge, Cameron Sutton OK with returning to Steelers' bench

In a span of a month and through no result of his play on the field, Cameron Sutton has gone from the injured reserve list to the active roster to dressing for a game but not playing to earning some playing time to starting… and now back to the bench?

Sutton is taking it all in stride.

“Whatever it is, you just kind of go with the flow,” the Steelers?? rookie cornerback said. “Do everything to the best of your ability and when they do need me, just be ready.”

Sutton figures to be little more than a backup Monday when the Steelers play at the Houston Texans. Just last week, Sutton was so valuable he played all but two of the team's defensive snaps at left cornerback against the mighty New England Patriots.

The longest play thrown to a wide receiver on Sutton's side of the field was a 12-yard gain (to Danny Amendola in the second quarter), although Sutton was beat – but not badly – on Brandin Cook's 4-yard touchdown later that quarter.

Still, with Joe Haden's return after a five-game absence because of a broken fibula, that means Sutton could go from every-down player to no-downs player.

“You kind embrace the roles and the opportunities you get now, and when it's time and an opportunity presents itself, you've got to be ready to be locked in and ready to go,” Sutton said. “That's all you can really ask for. Situations like this, you never know when they might need you, or your role might change day by day.”

With right cornerback Artie Burns, slot cornerback Mike Hilton and dime back William Gay all entrenched in their roles and not deserving a demotion, there doesn't appear to be room for Sutton on the defense right now.

“I like having that problem, if we have it,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “Too many (quality) DB's is not a bad problem to have.”

Sutton said this week he has only been getting practice reps at the outside cornerback spots. During training camp and before a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve for the first 10 games of the season, Sutton did at times get practice reps in the slot.

It's possible that the Steelers might choose to ease Haden and his leg back into game action and not expose him to a full game's worth of wear and tear. It's also possible that Sutton is part of a future gameplan against an opponent with whom the Steelers feel they have a matchup to exploit.

Either way, Sutton insists he will be ready. And he's shown his teammates he can handle it.

“I believed in Cam the whole time; Cam is very, very confident,” Haden said. “And the biggest thing is confidence – he's up there pressed up against receivers, and he will be challenging him no matter what. So if they do catch passes, it's going to be in a tight window. He's not afraid, and that's one of the biggest things he shows everybody out there.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com<mailto:cadamski@tribweb.com>; or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.