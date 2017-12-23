Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Kevin Gorman: Steelers' Marcus Gilbert returns, just in time

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert plays against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert plays against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Updated 6 hours ago

Marcus Gilbert returns to his role as starting right tackle for the Steelers, perhaps a week too late but maybe just in time.

Gilbert won't be welcomed in the same way Joe Haden will at cornerback, as it's hard to celebrate the return of a player who is back from an NFL banishment.

Gilbert served a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy for performance-enhancing substances.

“It's hard, but you just have to get over it. You can't feel sorry for yourself because there ain't nobody feeling sorry for you,” Gilbert said. “It was something I just had to put behind me. I was hard on myself for the first week, but I know how to deal with adversity. This is part of the game we deal with, no matter if it's injury or suspension.”

Gilbert has dealt with both this season, missing five games with a hamstring injury. That prompted some Steelers fans to connect the dots, rationalizing Gilbert might have taken a banned substance to help speed up his recovery.

Instead, it put him in exile.

“It's hard not to be around the guys, it really is. You don't realize how much you enjoy being with the team until you're not,” Steelers right guard David DeCastro said. “We're happy to have him back. Gil's had a tough year, with the injuries and the suspension.”

That's an understatement, and you have to wonder whether the Steelers want to continue investing in Gilbert, who turns 30 in Feburary. He's in the third year of a five-year, $30 million contract but has missed 12 games the past two seasons.

Gilbert was activated Saturday, prompting the Steelers to cut veteran linebacker James Harrison in order to clear a roster spot.

Surprisingly, Gilbert hasn't received the backlash that Pirates outfielder Starling Marte did when he drew an 80-game MLB suspension for taking a banned steroid.

Perhaps that's because the Steelers had won eight consecutive games, and Gilbert's replacement, Chris Hubbard, played at a high level during his absence.

Gilbert knew the timing was terrible for his punishment, as it included the 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

“It was tough, but we would have loved to have a lot of guys out there for that game,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said as Haden, Ryan Shazier and Vance McDonald were out and Antonio Brown was injured in the second quarter. “I thought ‘Hubb' played great. In terms of filling in for somebody, those were big shoes to fill, and I couldn't be more proud of him.”

Gilbert posted a public apology on his Twitter account for “indavertently” taking a banned substance, promising to “come back in great shape” and “ready to play.” He said he didn't appeal the suspension because he didn't want to risk missing any playoff games.

“I put out a statement with my apologies, saying it was ‘inadvertently' taken but nobody bought that story,” Gilbert said. “Nobody's going to listen to you anyway or feel sorry for you. If you have a negative story, they want to make something negative out of it. You smile in the face of it.”

So, Gilbert and his Steelers teammates were smiling this week as he returned in time for the Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley considers Gilbert among the game's best right tackles, and he should help block defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Perhaps a week late, but maybe just in time.

The Steelers (11-3) are tied with the Patriots (11-3) atop the AFC standings and a game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4), but both teams own head-to-head tiebreakers against the Steelers. So, for the sake of their playoff seeding, the Steelers can't afford another regular-season loss.

Which is why the Steelers welcomed Gilbert's return, even if they teased him while he was gone. It's part of the brotherhood the offensive line talks about.

“You come to work and play for the guys in this locker room,” Gilbert said. “These guys are like brothers to me, and not being around them hurts big-time. To see them go out there and battle without me, it hurts.”

That's why his teammates stayed in touch with Gilbert during his suspension, though it hurt them as much as it did him. They expect him to make a seamless transition to the starting lineup.

“We were joking with him about having fresh legs,” DeCastro said, “but he'll be sore after his first game back, just like us.”

The sad truth is, it will take a lot longer for Gilbert to regain his reputation.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.