Steelers tight end Jesse James answers challenge as late-round draft pick

In his third year, Steelers tight end Jesse James has emerged as a presence in the passing game.

Hanging in the upper left portion of Jesse James' locker is the official index-sized card presented when the Steelers drafted the tight end.

Taken with the 24th pick of the fifth round, James found the card waiting there when he first reported to the Steelers.

“I thought about taking it home,” James said Friday. “And then I looked at it and realized that (it showed I was the) 160th pick, and there were seven tight ends taken in front of me, so…”

James didn't need to complete the sentence. He left the card as a reminder and to serve as a small piece of fuel to motivate him.

Two-and-a-half years since the 2015 draft, James has more career catches (88) and touchdowns (seven) than any of the seven tight ends selected ahead of him. Only one tight end taken prior to James in 2015 has more career receiving yards (Clive Walford) and only one has started more games (Tyler Kroft).

“If you find a guy like Jesse, there's a reason why he sticks around and a reason why he plays all those snaps,” fellow Steelers tight end Vance McDonald said. “He's really consistent.

“It's hard to find people, at our position, with everything we have to handle, who are like that. He's definitely a smart guy… and he's definitely been as consistent as they come for us.”

The past week should have been something of a coronation for James, a national coming-out party in which he received league-wide recognition.

Seven days after he set career highs in receptions (10) and yards (97) during a prime-time win against Baltimore that clinched the Steelers the AFC North title, James had the winning catch against the New England Patriots in what was the most-watched NFL game of the season.

Until he didn't, that is.

Five days later, James still was smarting over a replay review that stripped a touchdown — and, ultimately, a Steelers' win — by way of a “didn't survive the ground” explanation.

“My hand was under the ball,” James said. “I don't know how you could see. ... I mean, I think it was a touchdown. I don't know what they were looking at. ... They've got something going on there.”

The play involving James was replayed time and again all week on highlight shows — but for the wrong reason.

Still just 23 years old, James figures to have plenty more opportunities in the national spotlight — ideally, for other reasons. The South Allegheny and Penn State product started 12 of 14 games and played almost 85 percent of the offensive snaps for the Steelers (11-3) this season heading into their Christmas Day game at the Houston Texans.

“They gave me a chance to play, and I've earned the right to be a starter here over the past three years (with) the quality of work,” James said. “I feel like they trust me as much as anybody, and ... I think throughout the locker room I have earned the respect of my teammates and coaches.”

Behind veterans Heath Miller and Matt Spaeth on the depth chart his rookie year, James had to wait until Week 9 to play. Then after Miller retired the following offseason, James watched as the Steelers signed another tight end (Ladarius Green) to a $20 million contract. Then, 12 days before the start of this season, the Steelers not only traded for an established tight end in McDonald, coach Mike Tomlin explained the move in part by saying the existing tight ends “haven't been consistently varsity enough for our comfort.”

Through it all, James has not only persevered but thrived.

Of the McDonald acquisition and the resulting Tomlin comments, James said general manager Kevin Colbert and assistant coaches joined Tomlin in expressing confidence to James that he would be a better player for it.

“Tomlin puts stuff out in front of people for the whole world to see, and that's to challenge you,” James said. “It's to make a lot of people rise to the challenge, and that's what they were expecting from me.”

On Monday, James faces a former coach from his first two college seasons, Bill O'Brien. The two remain in touch. This week, in part, they credited each other for their parts in holding the Penn State program together after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

“I have a great deal of respect for Jesse,” O'Brien said. “He is a great guy. He made a lot of plays for us as a freshman. I think he has always been a really good pass catcher. He is older, and physically stronger. He is a better blocker now than he was for us. He is a very good all-around tight end.”

