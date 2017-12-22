Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Tight end Vance McDonald, linebacker Tyler Matakevich full practice participants

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during practice Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during practice Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell catches a pass next to the Steelers' Tyler Matakevich during the second quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell catches a pass next to the Steelers' Tyler Matakevich during the second quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Ramon Foster (right) on Nov. 26, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ramon Foster (right) on Nov. 26, 2017.

Updated 16 hours ago

Joining cornerback Joe Haden as full practice participants were linebacker Tyler Matakevich and tight end Vance McDonald, who are dealing with shoulder inuries.

Since being acquired Aug. 29, the oft-injured McDonald has appeared in only eight games and stayed healthy to end of five.

As a five-year veteran, though, McDonald said he's comfortable in his understanding of the offense.

“For sure,” he said. “And now, it's almost like resetting each week, too, whenever you start game planning against a defense — looks change, communication can change based off facing a division opponent or things like that. So I feel real comfortable now.”

Added to the injury report Friday were cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (limited, shoulder) and linebacker James Harrison (did not practice, illness).

Turned the page

Asked if five days was long enough for the Steelers to have moved on from their excruciating loss to New England, Foster answered with a question.

“Remind me, what happened on Sunday?” he quipped.

“No, we're good. We're playing on Christmas, man. This is a biggest game yet because we still have got a lot of stuff to handle as far as whether we get a first-round bye or not. We've got to handle business this weekend.”

Is playing on Christmas for a second consecutive year difficult on a family man?

“Last year (a home game) wasn't as bad. This one being away from the kids, on Christmas Day, you lose the entire day,” Foster said. “But, I'd rather be working than at the house. I'll just leave it at that. I know a lot of unemployed football players right now.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.