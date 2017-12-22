Steelers notebook: Tight end Vance McDonald, linebacker Tyler Matakevich full practice participants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joining cornerback Joe Haden as full practice participants were linebacker Tyler Matakevich and tight end Vance McDonald, who are dealing with shoulder inuries.

Since being acquired Aug. 29, the oft-injured McDonald has appeared in only eight games and stayed healthy to end of five.

As a five-year veteran, though, McDonald said he's comfortable in his understanding of the offense.

“For sure,” he said. “And now, it's almost like resetting each week, too, whenever you start game planning against a defense — looks change, communication can change based off facing a division opponent or things like that. So I feel real comfortable now.”

Added to the injury report Friday were cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (limited, shoulder) and linebacker James Harrison (did not practice, illness).

Turned the page

Asked if five days was long enough for the Steelers to have moved on from their excruciating loss to New England, Foster answered with a question.

“Remind me, what happened on Sunday?” he quipped.

“No, we're good. We're playing on Christmas, man. This is a biggest game yet because we still have got a lot of stuff to handle as far as whether we get a first-round bye or not. We've got to handle business this weekend.”

Is playing on Christmas for a second consecutive year difficult on a family man?

“Last year (a home game) wasn't as bad. This one being away from the kids, on Christmas Day, you lose the entire day,” Foster said. “But, I'd rather be working than at the house. I'll just leave it at that. I know a lot of unemployed football players right now.”

