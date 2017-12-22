Steelers' Ramon Foster returns to practice after enduring concussion-like symptoms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ramon Foster returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday, the Steelers guard taking the next step in the NFL's concussion protocol five days after being diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms during and after a loss to New England.

“With the way the protocol is, movement is good,” Foster said, “so moving around is pretty good. Just got to clear up a couple things, and we should be good to go.”

If Foster does start at left guard, as expected, in Monday's game at the Houston Texans, it will mark the seventh consecutive season he will have started at least 14 games for the Steelers.

Foster, in 2017, missed the Oct. 15 win at Kansas City and left the Sept. 24 game at Chicago early because of a wrist injury.

There are no previously-reported missed games because of a concussion in Foster's career.

“This day and age and the climate of the NFL, CTE and stuff, you've just got to be on top of your game as far as protecting yourself,” Foster said.

As a married father of two sons, does being in concussion protocol scare Foster?

“We know what we signed up for, I'll just leave it at that,” he said. “This is a contact sport. It just is what it is.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.