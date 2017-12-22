Steelers CB Joe Haden 'ready to go, for sure' for Monday's game at Texans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Haden has been asserting all week that he will make his return to the Steelers' lineup after a 5 1⁄ 2 -game absence because of a broken fibula. The veteran cornerback doubled down on that Friday.

“I'm ready to go,” Haden said. “For sure, I can play.

“I feel like I feel a lot better than I did last week. I had a really, really good two days of practice. I'm feeling good.”

Haden was getting first-team reps, according to his replacement at left cornerback last week, rookie Cameron Sutton. Sutton said he was subbing in at times at both outside cornerback spots.

Joining Haden as full practice participants on the Steelers' official injury report were linebacker Tyler Matakevich and tight end Vance McDonald, each of whom is coming back from a shoulder injury.

Added to the injury report Friday were cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (limited, shoulder) and linebacker James Harrison (did not practice, illness).

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.