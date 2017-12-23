Ryan Shazier makes a visit to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Using a wheelchair, Ryan Shazier made a pre-Christmas visit to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after Steelers practice Saturday.

Accompanied by his girlfriend, Shazier entered the Steelers' facility about an hour after the team's final full practice of the week ended. A small handful of teammates and team staff members were in the lobby at the time. Shazier's backup at inside linebacker, Tyler Matakevich, enthusiastically greeted Shazier with a handshake and hug.

Shazier took the elevator up to the team's offices and meeting rooms.

Shazier was carted off the field early during a Dec. 4 game at the Cincinnati Bengals because of a spinal injury suffered as he made a tackle. Two days later in Pittsburgh he had spinal stabilization surgery and has been recovering at UPMC Presbyterian since.

It is not known if this was Shazier's first visit to the team facility though he was present at Heinz Field during the Steelers' game against the New England Patriots last Sunday. Twice during the game, the big video board showed Shazier watching and cheering from a private box, eliciting loud cheers from the record crowd at the stadium.

The most recent update on Shazier's condition provided by UPMC came Dec. 14 when it was first announced Shazier had started physical rehabilitation.

Shazier was placed on injured reserve last week. On Tuesday, he was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team. The Steelers play at the Houston Texans on Monday.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.