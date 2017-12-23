Steelers guard Ramon Foster questionable to play Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A day after saying he “should be good to go” upon returning to Steelers practice, veteran guard Ramon Foster did not practice Saturday because of the concussion symptoms he's been experiencing since last week's game. Foster is officially listed as questionable to play in Monday's Christmas Day game at the Houston Texans.

Foster remains in the NFL's concussion protocol but it is not considered a positive sign he was downgraded after being a limited practice participant Friday.If Foster does not play, B.J. Finney would make his second start of the season in his place at left guard.

“It's a cliché to say ‘next man up,' but we take that very seriously as an o-line,” Finney said after practice Saturday. “(As backups) we take pride in our play and take pride in the level that we show and that it's not a drop-off.”

Finney confirmed he got most of the first-team practice reps at left guard this week.

Two players nursing shoulder injuries practiced fully Saturday and were given a green light to play in Houston: inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, tight end Vance McDonald. James Harrison also returned to practice Saturday after sitting out Friday because of illness.

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh returned to full practice participation Saturday but is considered questionable.

As expected, veteran Joe Haden was cleared to make his return after a five-game absence because of a broken fibula.

Matakevich is yet recovering from the shoulder injury; he is only playing special teams and for the second consecutive game is not expected to play defense. Matakevich spent the season as the backup at inside linebacker but his shoulder was injured in the same Dec. 4 game that Ryan Shazier suffered his spinal injury.

“We're just trying to do whatever we can, whatever can be effective to help this team, that's where I'm at,” Matakevich said.

Sean Spence is expected to make his third consecutive start in place of Shazier, all coming after Spence was signed as a free agent Dec. 5.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.