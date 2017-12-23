Steelers release veteran LB James Harrison, activate OT Marcus Gilbert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers have parted ways with one of their all-time defensive greats.

James Harrison was surprise release by the team Saturday afternoon when roster space was needed to make room for the return of tackle Marcus Gilbert from suspension.

Harrison's agent, Bill Parise, told the Tribune-Review that the severing of ties was not met with acrimony from Harrison's end.

"There's no hard feelings on my part or James' part or anybody's part," Parise said.

"Once we clear waivers we will sit and talk about what we do next and where we go next."

The 39-year-old Harrison has played in at least parts of 14 seasons with the Steelers; only Mike Webster has played 15 seasons with the club. Harrison's 177 games played also are among the top 20 in team history. He extended his franchise record for sacks to 80 1/2 with a critical late-game tackle of Kansas City's Alex Smith in a victory against the previously-undefeated Chiefs on Oct. 15.

We have activated OT Marcus Gilbert from the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List to our active roster, and released LB James Harrison. https://t.co/yF8wLQD9Ac — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2017

But he's played sparingly since, appearing in just two of eight games and being inactive for four of them.

Harrison, who practiced Saturday after missing Friday's practice because of what the team reported as illness, was the 2008 NFL defensive player of the year. He made the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2002 but appeared in just one game that season. He spent time on the practice squad of the rival Baltimore Ravens in 2003 before latching on with the Steelers permanently in 2004. He became a starter at right outside linebacker in 2007 and held the gig until the Steelers released him in 2013.

After one season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Harrison announced his retirement late in the summer of the following year until the Steelers signed him, at 36, late that September. Over the next 2 ½ seasons, Harrison went back and forth from starting to sharing playing time to being a backup, until 2017 when he has exclusively been a backup.

Harrison's insertion into the starting lineup as an every-down player down the stretch last season coincided with the Steelers' nine-game winning streak (counting the playoffs). Harrison was one of the Steelers' best defensive players over that time period, with five sacks over a five-game span in November and December.

That earned him a two-year, $3.5 million contract in the spring. But the Steelers in April drafted T.J. Watt in the first round and immediately made him the starter at right outside linebacker ahead of Harrison, who has played just 40 snaps this season. Harrison was behind Anthony Chickllo on the depth chart as the backup to Watt, and Harrison does not play special teams.

As a vested veteran of more than 10 seasons, Harrison will make a full season's salary. The oldest player in the NFL this season that was not a kicker, punter or quarterback, Harrison publicly let displeasure with his playing time known earlier this month.

Parise said he had not immediately had any discussion with Harrison about if he wanted to continue his playing career.

"James is a competitor," Parise said. "He's in tremendous shape. He is the hardest worker out there, so I don't know what his future holds yet."

Harrison's release means that only Ben Roethlisberger remains from the Steelers' Super Bowl XL title team. Roethlisberger and cornerback William Gay are the lone players left from the Super Bowl XLIII win three years later.

Gilbert served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He re-joined the team earlier this week but the Steelers had a roster exemption until Saturday.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.