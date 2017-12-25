Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers can earn a playoff bye but home field chance slim

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns interferes with the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns interferes with the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 5 hours ago

HOUSTON – With a win today at NRG Stadium, the Steelers can look ahead and enjoy a week off in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Thanks to Jacksonville's loss to San Francisco, the Steelers need to win one of their final two games to get a first-round bye. A win over the Houston Texans also would keep alive the slim hopes of the Steelers getting home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs in January.

The first part of the equation should be a no-brainer, with the Steelers hosting the 0-15 Cleveland Browns in the finale. The second part is the problem. It would require the New England Patriots to lay an egg on New Year's Eve at home against the 5-10 New York Jets.

Either way, one more win would give the Steelers a bye in the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

Even before the ball is kicked off today, the Steelers can do some other kind of looking ahead -– to next year's schedule.

The Steelers might not get a chance to play the Patriots again this year at Heinz Field, but they are assured of a third consecutive regular-season matchup at home. In 2018, the Patriots are one of five known non-divisional opponents on the home schedule. The others are Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta and Carolina. On the road, the Steelers will play at Denver, Oakland, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.

The road portion became official Sunday when the Jaguars clinched first place in the AFC South.

Unlike the past two seasons, Steelers fans won't have the luxury of making a short drive to some of the non-divisional road games. In 2016, road games included trips to Washington, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Buffalo. This year, the road portion included games at Indianapolis, Detroit and Chicago.

Next year, even the most ardent road warriors will have to buy a plane ticket to watch the Steelers play any of their five non-divisional opponents.

GAME WATCH

Steelers (11-3) at Houston Texans (4-10), NRG Stadium

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m., NBC/NFL Network

Series history: Steelers lead series, 3-2

Series streak: Steelers won previous meeting

Last Steelers win: Oct. 20, 2014: Steelers 30, Texans 23: The Steelers trailed 13-0, but scored 24 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good on Monday Night Football. Antonio Brown threw a touchdown pass in the rally, a 3-yarder to Lance Moore.

Last Texans win: Oct. 2, 2011: Texans 17, Steelers 10: Arian Foster rushed for 155 yards and scored on a 42-yard run with 2:58 remaining to snap a 10-10 tie.

At stake for the Steelers: A win would secure a first-round playoff bye and still give the Steelers a chance to get home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

At stake for the Texans: A win would ensure the Texans won't finish last in the AFC South.

Three Steelers players to watch

Joe Haden: His fibula fracture is healed and he has had two weeks of practice. After being scratched for the Patriots game, Haden will return after a five-game absence. It would give him two games to prepare for the playoff run.

Cam Heyward: Snubbed from the Pro Bowl despite leading the Steelers with 10 sacks, will Heyward take out his frustrations on the Texans, whose 45 sacks allowed rank fourth in the NFL?

Marcus Gilbert: Returning from a four-week suspension, Gilbert comes back in time for the Steelers to return to a run-heavy scheme with Antonio Brown out for this game. Gilbert's return also moves Chris Hubbard back to his role as an extra blocking tight end.

Three Texans players to watch

DeAndre Hopkins: He entered Week 15 ranking second to Brown in the NFL with 1,313 yards. He was tied for fourth with 92 catches.

Jadveon Clowney: Selected to his second Pro Bowl, the defensive end is second in the NFL with 36 tackles for loss since the start of the 2016 season.

Shane Lechler: In a sign of the offensive problems for Houston, Lechler has punted an NFL-high 81 times for 3,964 yards. In his 18th season, Lechler is averaging 48.9 yards per punt, which ranks second. He also ranks eighth with a 41.9 net punting average.

Stat watch: The Texans are averaging just 13 points during their four-game losing streak.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

