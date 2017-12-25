Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers clinch first-round bye with 34-6 win over Houston

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt and Joe Haden celebrate with Artie Burns after Burns' interception of a Texans' pass in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt and Joe Haden celebrate with Artie Burns after Burns' interception of a Texans' pass in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey celebrates with Roosevelt Nix after Nix's touchdown against the Texans in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey celebrates with Roosevelt Nix after Nix's touchdown against the Texans in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks up after throwing a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston.
Mike Marshall | AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks up after throwing a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston.

Updated 8 hours ago

HOUSTON – With a first-round playoff bye dangling as a late-afternoon Christmas present, the Steelers ventured into NRG Stadium and took care of business Monday with a 34-6 win over the Houston Texans.

The win, which gave the Steelers a 12-3 record, didn't exactly come in hostile territory. Thousands of Terrible Towel-waving fans attended the game and a chant of "Here we go, Steelers" broke out after Le'Veon Bell's 10-yard touchdown run gave the Steelers a 27-0 lead with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter.

The win also meant that for the first time since 2010, the last time they played in the Super Bowl, the Steelers' playoff trek will avoid a game on the opening weekend.

The season finale Sunday against 0-15 Cleveland, however, isn't meaningless. The Steelers still have an outside chance of securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, although they would need the New England Patriots, also 12-3, to lose at home to the 5-10 New York Jets.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix scored a 1-yard touchdown on his first NFL carry, and the passing game didn't skip a beat without injured wide receiver Antonio Brown. Justin Hunter, getting a game-day roster spot because of Brown's calf injury, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first half, and JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on an 18-yard reception with 9:26 remaining.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 20 of 29 passes for 226 yard and two touchdowns. Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 75 yards, Martavis Bryant caught three passes for 60 yards, and tight end Vance McDonald had four catches for 52 yards.

Bell had 69 yards rushing on 14 carries and added five catches for 28 yards.

Chris Boswell kicked two field goals.

The Steelers defense overwhelmed Texans quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke, collecting seven sacks.

Cornerback Mike Hilton had three, becoming only the third defensive back in franchise history with that many in a game. Cam Heyward, snubbed for Pro Bowl consideration last week, had two sacks, increasing his team-leading total to 12. He also forced a fumble. Sean Spence and Stephon Tuitt recorded the other sacks.

The Steelers' shutout bid ended with 12:30 remaining when DeAndre Hopkins made a juggling 3-yard touchdown catch. The Texans (4-11) lost their fifth game in a row.

Nix's 1-yard dive into the end zone helped provide a 17-0 lead with 4:14 left in the half and came after the Steelers got a turnover in the end zone.

The Steelers took over at the 20 following Artie Burns' interception and moved 80 yards in 11 plays while exhausting more than six minutes off the clock.

Bryant caught a 12-yard pass on third-and-12, fighting for extra yardage and extending the ball for a first down. A pass interference call in the end zone put the ball at the Texans 1. On the next play, Nix set up in his customary spot as blocking fullback, but he took the handoff and plunged into the end zone.

The Steelers got the ball back at the Texans 30 with 2:45 left after Heyward forced a fumble by poking the ball from Yates' grasp. Bud Dupree recovered. Boswell kicked his second field goal of the game, a 36-yarder, with 53 seconds left in the half for a 20-0 advantage.

Burns' pick in the end zone came on fourth-and-goal. It wasn't so much of a goal-line stand for the Steelers as it was a self-destruction by the Texans offense.

Alfred Blue's 48-yard run to the Steelers 18 and a third-down scramble by Yates gave the Texans a first-and-goal from the 6. The Texans faced third-and-goal from the 1, so what did they do? Attempt two passes.

The first one was an overthrow into the corner of the end zone. On the second, Yates tried to find Will Fuller in single coverage, but Burns stepped in front for the interception.

In the first quarter, Roethlisberger thew a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hunter, and Boswell kicked a 34-yard field goal.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

