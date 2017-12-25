Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

James Harrison clears waivers, fate unsure

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
Steelers linebacker James Harrison waves a flag honoring Dan Rooney before a game against the Vikings on Sept. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker James Harrison waves a flag honoring Dan Rooney before a game against the Vikings on Sept. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 6 hours ago

HOUSTON — While celebrating a 34-6 win over the Houston Texans, the Steelers included injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on a FaceTime locker-room video just like they did two weeks earlier after a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

This time, Shazier wasn't the only veteran player in the team's thoughts.

The game was the first without 39-year-old linebacker James Harrison, released Saturday to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert on the active roster.

Harrison had played only 40 snaps in five games, but was respected for his leadership and role in the locker room.

"We adjusted really well," center Maurkice Pouncey said. "Deebo was the guy helping us out along the way. When you lose that type of player, honestly, it (stinks). What he meant to us and how cool he was to be around and all that stuff. But it's the NFL, and we see tough decisions every day."

It's possible the Steelers this week could re-sign Harrison, who cleared waivers Monday. Pouncey was asked if he expects that to happen.

"I think so," he said. "Why not?"

Coach Mike Tomlin was noncommittal.

"I'm not speculating, guys," Tomlin said when asked about Harrison's future.

Harrison was released because the roster exemption for Gilbert, who was returning from a four-game suspension, was expiring.

"It's just life in football," Tomlin said. "Sometimes you've got to make tough decisions."

Harrison's departure makes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the only player remaining from the team that won Super Bowl XL in Detroit.

"I've lost a lot of teammates along the way," Roethlisberger said. "They keep retiring or whatever happens. We played together a long time. It's hard to lose him."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.