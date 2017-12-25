Steelers' Mike Hilton punctuates monster game with 3 sacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HOUSTON — Mike Hilton became the third defensive back in franchise history to get three sacks in a game. He also had a forced fumble and was third on the team with six tackles.

Troy Polamalu and Carnell Lakes are the only other defensive backs to have three sacks in a game.

Mike Hilton gets his 3rd sack of the day. Hilton now joins Troy Polamalu and Carnell Lake as the only defensive backs in Steelers history with 3 sacks in a game. (via @thecheckdown ) pic.twitter.com/0NsaJ7purV — SWM (@sportswm) December 25, 2017

Hilton's pressure off the edge contributed to the Steelers sacking quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke a combined seven times.

"Coach kept calling it, and it kept working," Hilton said.

No question Mike Hilton the biggest surprise for #Steelers this year. Been one of team's best defense players. Few had heard his name 4 months ago. — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) December 25, 2017

Hilton and defensive end Cam Heyward had two sacks apiece in the first half, a feat never accomplished by the Steelers since the sack became an official stat in 1982.

"We've got a very, very good D-line, so it's tough enough to block them, and then Mike comes off the edge," Haden said. "He times up his blitzes very well, so they don't even really know he's coming. It all works together."