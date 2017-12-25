Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Mike Hilton punctuates monster game with 3 sacks

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
The Steelers' Mike Hilton celebrates after sacking Texans quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Mike Hilton celebrates after sacking Texans quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

HOUSTON — Mike Hilton became the third defensive back in franchise history to get three sacks in a game. He also had a forced fumble and was third on the team with six tackles.

Troy Polamalu and Carnell Lakes are the only other defensive backs to have three sacks in a game.

Hilton's pressure off the edge contributed to the Steelers sacking quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke a combined seven times.

"Coach kept calling it, and it kept working," Hilton said.

Hilton and defensive end Cam Heyward had two sacks apiece in the first half, a feat never accomplished by the Steelers since the sack became an official stat in 1982.

"We've got a very, very good D-line, so it's tough enough to block them, and then Mike comes off the edge," Haden said. "He times up his blitzes very well, so they don't even really know he's coming. It all works together."

