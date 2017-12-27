Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger holds no ill will against Harrison for signing with Patriots

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 10:54 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

With a day to process James Harrison signing with the New England Patriots, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger held no grudges against his former teammate Wednesday morning.

Roethlisberger was complimentary of the 39-year-old linebacker, who signed with the Patriots on Tuesday just three days after being released by the Steelers.

“James had to do what James has to do,” Roethlisberger said. “It's not like he called and asked me if he should or not. James was out there, he was a free agent, he's going to do what he needs to do, what is best for his family.

“I wish him the best. I've had a lot of good years with him.”

With Harrison gone, Roethlisberger remains the only link to Steelers' team that won Super Bowl XL in Detroit. Roethlisberger and backup cornerback William Gay are the only players remaining from Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa. Harrison's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half is one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.

“I've been blessed to play with one of the best guys, defensive football players, a friend, for a long time,” Roethlisberger said. “We've played in a lot of games together, the biggest games. He's made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. It's truly been an honor to call him a friend and a teammate. I'll miss him.

“I've only had to go against him a few times when he was in Cincinnati. It won't be the same in here with out him. He was the oldest, and now I'm the oldest. I count my blessings all the times I got to share with him.”

When Harrison spent the 2013 season in Cincinnati, he had three tackles but no sacks in two games against the Steelers.

Harrison came out of retirement the following year and spent nearly four more seasons with the Steelers, becoming the franchise's career sacks leader in 2016. He played sparingly this season prior to his release Saturday.

Asked what he'll miss most about Harrison, Roethlisberger said: “How good of a player he was. He truly is one of best to play this game at the outside linebacker position. He really struck fear in quarterback's eyes. You could see it.”

Related Content
Is James Harrison spilling secrets to the Patriots? Steelers players unconcerned
Have the New England Patriots gained a significant advantage in a possible playoff matchup with the Steelers next month? Will their coaches and players have ...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick downplays addition of ex-Steeler James Harrison
Bill Belichick isn't into conspiracy theories. The New England Patriots coach wasn't interested in discussing espionage as a possible motivation for his team signing linebacker James ...
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger speaks about James Harrison and who the team MVP might be on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger speaks about James Harrison and who the team MVP might be on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hugs James Harrison outside the locker room before taking the field for their game against the Bengals on Sunday Dec. 18, 2016, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hugs James Harrison outside the locker room before taking the field for their game against the Bengals on Sunday Dec. 18, 2016, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.