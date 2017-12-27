Ben Roethlisberger holds no ill will against Harrison for signing with Patriots

With a day to process James Harrison signing with the New England Patriots, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger held no grudges against his former teammate Wednesday morning.

Roethlisberger was complimentary of the 39-year-old linebacker, who signed with the Patriots on Tuesday just three days after being released by the Steelers.

“James had to do what James has to do,” Roethlisberger said. “It's not like he called and asked me if he should or not. James was out there, he was a free agent, he's going to do what he needs to do, what is best for his family.

“I wish him the best. I've had a lot of good years with him.”

With Harrison gone, Roethlisberger remains the only link to Steelers' team that won Super Bowl XL in Detroit. Roethlisberger and backup cornerback William Gay are the only players remaining from Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa. Harrison's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half is one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.

“I've been blessed to play with one of the best guys, defensive football players, a friend, for a long time,” Roethlisberger said. “We've played in a lot of games together, the biggest games. He's made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. It's truly been an honor to call him a friend and a teammate. I'll miss him.

“I've only had to go against him a few times when he was in Cincinnati. It won't be the same in here with out him. He was the oldest, and now I'm the oldest. I count my blessings all the times I got to share with him.”

When Harrison spent the 2013 season in Cincinnati, he had three tackles but no sacks in two games against the Steelers.

Harrison came out of retirement the following year and spent nearly four more seasons with the Steelers, becoming the franchise's career sacks leader in 2016. He played sparingly this season prior to his release Saturday.

Asked what he'll miss most about Harrison, Roethlisberger said: “How good of a player he was. He truly is one of best to play this game at the outside linebacker position. He really struck fear in quarterback's eyes. You could see it.”