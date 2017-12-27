Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Roethlisberger, Pouncey sit out practice

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
Steeklers receiver Antonio Brown leaves the field after a 30-9 loss to the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

In addition to Antonio Brown, already announced as out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) and Ben Roethlisberger (veteran's day off) did not practice for the Steelers on Wednesday. Veteran cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion) practiced fully after missing Monday's game.

Foster made it through a full practice for the first time since he suffered concussion symptoms late in the Dec. 17 game against New England.

Among those who were limited practice participants for the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday were former Steelers receiver Sammie Coates (shoulder) and Cleveland's running back duo of Duke Johnson (shoulder) and Isaiah Crowell (shoulder/ribs).

The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale Sunday.

No pit of misery

Roethlisberger became a social media sensation when he used "dilly, dilly" as an audible playcall check before a snap during the Nov. 16 game against Tennesse. "Dilly, dilly" is from a popular series of commercials for Bud Light.

Roethlisberger explained his offensive linemen came up with the idea to use the phrase.

"They've been together for a long time and I've been with them, and anybody that has been around them long enough knows that they are a special and unique group as most line groups are throughout high school, college, and the pros," Roethlisberger said. "They come up with silly things, and we do it together and then we decide if we want to do it or not. It's more just out of keeping it fun and fresh."

Chris Adamski and Joe Rutter are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at cadamski@tribweb.com and jrutter@tribweb.com.

