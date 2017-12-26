Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Sit stars in finale? Steelers' Mike Tomlin says he might do it

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin looks at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Texans on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Ben Roethlisberger appears at least open to sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale.

His coach said he is weighing the possibility of his star quarterback and others not playing Sunday, too.

During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said he and his staff were in the process of discussing what veteran players might be held out of the New Year's Eve game against Cleveland.

"We don't try to overthink these things," Tomlin said. "We set out on this thing to dominate the AFC North, and we have an AFC North game this weekend at our place. That'll be our mentality."

The Steelers (12-3) have swept their first five divisional games and can finish 6-0 in the AFC North for the first time since 2008 win a victory Sunday at Heinz Field. Since the division was created in 2002, the Steelers have swept their three division rivals just twice.

The scenario for last season's finale against the Browns at home was somewhat similar There are, however, two big differences:

• The Steelers' playoff seeding this season is not set. They can be no worse than No. 2 in the AFC but can earn the top seed if they win and New England (12-3) loses to the New York Jets (5-10).

• Cleveland is on the verge of being just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

Speaking on his 93.7 FM weekly radio segment, Roethlisberger was noncommittal on whether he expected or desired to play Sunday.

"I will take the mindset and approach that I'm going to play and win a football game, and if coach says no or maybe it seems like it's a preseason game where we play a couple series or a half, I am not really sure," Roethlisberger said.

Two factors that won't play into Tomlin's decision-making: a potentially long layoff before the Steelers' first playoff game (they have a first-round bye) and individuals chasing statistical category titles. Roethlisberger is second in passing yards and Le'Veon Bell second in rushing yards.

Still, it would be atypical for a playoff-bound team not locked into a seed to sit players — particularly in this instance, since the Steelers have struggled so badly in New England against Tom Brady (0-5, including last season's AFC championship game).

"It's one of those things if you put everyone out there the whole game to try to get that one seed, knowing the Patriots host the Jets, (a New England loss) might not be very likely," Roethlisberger said. "And with (possible) injuries, I guess I don't know. That's why coaches make big bucks, to make decisions like that."

One star who definitely will not play against Cleveland is Antonio Brown, who still is out with a calf contusion. There are only six other players among the 53 on the active roster who will not be in uniform Sunday.

Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown and Maurkice Pouncey were inactive and James Harrison did not play in last season's finale, a 27-24 overtime victory against a 1-14 Browns team.

If he plays Sunday, Roethlisberger will have made it through a full 16-game regular season for just the fourth time in 14 seasons.

"I am undecided (who will sit) as I stand here right now," Tomlin said Tuesday. "It's obvious that those discussions are in play. We will do what's best for us, short-term and long, and won't look back on it."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

