Patriots coach Bill Belichick downplays addition of ex-Steeler James Harrison

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

Bill Belichick isn't into conspiracy theories.

The New England Patriots coach wasn't interested in discussing espionage as a possible motivation for his team signing linebacker James Harrison just three days after he was released by the Steelers.

At his media availability Wednesday, Belichick was asked if he put any stock in theories that Harrison was signed so he could provide intelligence on the Steelers playbook.

The answer was classic Belichick.

“We're playing the Jets this week,” he said. “I don't know what that has to do with it. Maybe I'm missing something. I don't know.”

A reporter followed up by mentioning that by signing Harrison, the Patriots could be looking ahead to a matchup against the Steelers in the AFC championship game.

“We play the Jets this week,” Belichick said.

Belichick also offered little on what Harrison, who played sparingly with the Steelers prior to his release, could provide the Patriots defense.

“We'll start working with him and see how it goes,” he said.

Asked about Harrison's experience of playing in important games, Belichick said, “We can't control any of that.”

How about Harrison having a bigger resume than other potential players the Patriots could have signed?

“Every player is different,” Belichick said.

How does Belichick describe Harrison's playing style?

“He played outside linebacker for the Steelers. We'll see how it goes.”

Ben Roethlisberger holds no ill will against Harrison for signing with Patriots 
With a day to process James Harrison signing with the New England Patriots, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger held no grudges against his former teammate Wednesday ...
Is James Harrison spilling secrets to the Patriots? Steelers players unconcerned
Have the New England Patriots gained a significant advantage in a possible playoff matchup with the Steelers next month? Will their coaches and players have ...
