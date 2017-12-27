Patriots coach Bill Belichick downplays addition of ex-Steeler James Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bill Belichick isn't into conspiracy theories.

The New England Patriots coach wasn't interested in discussing espionage as a possible motivation for his team signing linebacker James Harrison just three days after he was released by the Steelers.

At his media availability Wednesday, Belichick was asked if he put any stock in theories that Harrison was signed so he could provide intelligence on the Steelers playbook.

The answer was classic Belichick.

“We're playing the Jets this week,” he said. “I don't know what that has to do with it. Maybe I'm missing something. I don't know.”

A reporter followed up by mentioning that by signing Harrison, the Patriots could be looking ahead to a matchup against the Steelers in the AFC championship game.

“We play the Jets this week,” Belichick said.

Belichick also offered little on what Harrison, who played sparingly with the Steelers prior to his release, could provide the Patriots defense.

“We'll start working with him and see how it goes,” he said.

Asked about Harrison's experience of playing in important games, Belichick said, “We can't control any of that.”

How about Harrison having a bigger resume than other potential players the Patriots could have signed?

“Every player is different,” Belichick said.

How does Belichick describe Harrison's playing style?

“He played outside linebacker for the Steelers. We'll see how it goes.”