Steelers

Ranking the best Steelers touchdown celebrations of the season

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates Le'Veon Bell's touchdown against the Texans in the third quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second quarter against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 3 hours ago

Employing the NFL's youngest player might have something to do with the Steelers' wide variety of celebrations after this season's first 39 touchdowns.

After all, 21-year-old rookie wide receive JuJu Smith-Schuster is at the center of most of them, even mocking himself a couple of times.

Here are the Steelers' nine most unique celebrations, ranked by the Tribune-Review sports staff in terms of imagination and, of course, tastefulness.

1. Oct. 22 vs. Bengals — Smith-Schuster, 31-yard reception

The Steelers play hide-and-seek, the height of childishness, but somehow it works for these guys.

1. Oct. 29 vs. Lions — Smith-Schuster, 97-yard reception

Somehow, JuJu had enough wind left after his long touchdown to run to the sideline and chain up an exercise bike. It was a self-deprecating nod to the story that intrigued Steelers fans like no other when the man with no driver's license had his bike stolen.

3. Nov. 12 vs. Colts — Smith-Schuster, 7-yard reception

JuJu and Le'Veon Bell pay attention to current events. They got together to re-enact the fight the previous week between the Bengals' A.J. Green and the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey.

4. Oct. 29, vs. Lions — Bell, 5-yard run

JuJu is the bench and Antonio Brown the spotter as Bell "lifts" weights while teammates Ramon Foster (73), Alejandro Villanueva (78) and Chris Hubbard (74) provide encouragement.

5. Sept. 17, vs. Vikings — Martavis Bryant, 27-yard reception

Dice games may not be legal outside casinos, but the Steelers gave an early-season look at what was to come, post-TD, this season. Anything goes.

6. Dec. 17, vs. Patriots — Bryant, 4-yard reception

JuJu was man enough to mock his penalized taunt of Bengals linebacker Vontez Burfict the previous week. We downgraded this one, however, because Burfict — like it or not — was concussed on the play.

7. Nov. 16, vs. Titans — Antonio Brown, 41-yard reception

AB does a near-perfect imitation of a statue.

8. Dec. 25, vs. Texans — Smith-Schuster, 18-yard reception

At least it was timely on Christmas Day with JuJu pretending to open a gift and expressing the utmost jubilation, but it also was childish. Of course, aren't they all?

9. Dec. 25, vs. Texans — Bell, 10-yard run

JuJu knows his pop culture, but he doesn't look anything like Will Ferrell. Besides, he stole the spotlight from Bell, who did the heavy lifting that led to the celebration.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

