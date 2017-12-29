Ranking the best Steelers touchdown celebrations of the season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Employing the NFL's youngest player might have something to do with the Steelers' wide variety of celebrations after this season's first 39 touchdowns.

After all, 21-year-old rookie wide receive JuJu Smith-Schuster is at the center of most of them, even mocking himself a couple of times.

Here are the Steelers' nine most unique celebrations, ranked by the Tribune-Review sports staff in terms of imagination and, of course, tastefulness.

1. Oct. 22 vs. Bengals — Smith-Schuster, 31-yard reception

The Steelers play hide-and-seek, the height of childishness, but somehow it works for these guys.

. @TeamJuJu Touchdown ✅A lively game of hide-and-seek ✅PIT 14 | CIN 7 pic.twitter.com/EvrOPkrRJ3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017

1. Oct. 29 vs. Lions — Smith-Schuster, 97-yard reception

Somehow, JuJu had enough wind left after his long touchdown to run to the sideline and chain up an exercise bike. It was a self-deprecating nod to the story that intrigued Steelers fans like no other when the man with no driver's license had his bike stolen.

3. Nov. 12 vs. Colts — Smith-Schuster, 7-yard reception

JuJu and Le'Veon Bell pay attention to current events. They got together to re-enact the fight the previous week between the Bengals' A.J. Green and the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey.

JuJu and Le'Veon reenacted the A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey scuffle as a touchdown celebration pic.twitter.com/mOOtpL25aI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2017

4. Oct. 29, vs. Lions — Bell, 5-yard run

JuJu is the bench and Antonio Brown the spotter as Bell "lifts" weights while teammates Ramon Foster (73), Alejandro Villanueva (78) and Chris Hubbard (74) provide encouragement.

5. Sept. 17, vs. Vikings — Martavis Bryant, 27-yard reception

Dice games may not be legal outside casinos, but the Steelers gave an early-season look at what was to come, post-TD, this season. Anything goes.

6. Dec. 17, vs. Patriots — Bryant, 4-yard reception

JuJu was man enough to mock his penalized taunt of Bengals linebacker Vontez Burfict the previous week. We downgraded this one, however, because Burfict — like it or not — was concussed on the play.

Oh man Bryant and JuJu used the Burfict hit & taunt for a celebration pic.twitter.com/q4bwEknn3m — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 17, 2017

7. Nov. 16, vs. Titans — Antonio Brown, 41-yard reception

AB does a near-perfect imitation of a statue.

8. Dec. 25, vs. Texans — Smith-Schuster, 18-yard reception

At least it was timely on Christmas Day with JuJu pretending to open a gift and expressing the utmost jubilation, but it also was childish. Of course, aren't they all?

Just like Christmas morning... pic.twitter.com/bLmvWnle5L — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2017

9. Dec. 25, vs. Texans — Bell, 10-yard run

JuJu knows his pop culture, but he doesn't look anything like Will Ferrell. Besides, he stole the spotlight from Bell, who did the heavy lifting that led to the celebration.

RT if you knew what my celebration was pic.twitter.com/RCwVn6gSIz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 26, 2017

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.