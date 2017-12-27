Antonio Brown named Steelers MVP for 4th time in career

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If it's an odd-numbered calendar year, it means an MVP season for Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown was named team MVP on Wednesday for the fourth time in his career, the other instances occurring in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 seasons.

Brown is the first Steelers player to be named team MVP four times in his career.

Brown leads the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards and is tied for second with 101 catches despite missing one game and most of another with a calf injury. Brown also will sit out the season finale Sunday against the Cleveland Browns so he can heal for the Steelers' postseason run.

By reaching 100 catches this season, Brown became the first player in NFL history to record five consecutive 100-catch seasons. His 582 receptions and 7,848 receiving yards are the most in any five-year span in NFL history.

Brown was selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the sixth time this season and fifth year in a row.