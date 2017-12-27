Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers CB Mike Hilton named AFC defensive player of the week

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
The Steelers' Mike Hilton sacks Texans quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Mike Hilton sacks Texans quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Steelers' smallest player earned a big league honor.

After having three sacks in the Christmas Day win at the Houston Texans, 5-foot-9, 184-pound cornerback Mike Hilton on Wednesday was named AFC defensive player of the week.

Hilton became the first cornerback in NFL history – since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 – to have three sacks in a game. He also was just the third Steelers defensive back to collect tackle a quarterback in the backfield three times in one game (former All Pro safeties Carnell Lake and Troy Polamalu are the others).

An undrafted player who joined the Steelers practice squad late last season and made the team as the starting nickel corner by way of a strong training camp, Hilton had six tackles and a forced fumble in Monday's 34-6 victory.

For the season, Hilton has 50 tackles, has four sacks, eight quarterback pressures, two interceptions, five pass defenses and one forced fumble.

“It feels good to be out there and just make plays and help the team win,” Hilton told the team's official website. “I had a big day and hopefully it can carry on.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.