Steelers CB Mike Hilton named AFC defensive player of the week

The Steelers' smallest player earned a big league honor.

After having three sacks in the Christmas Day win at the Houston Texans, 5-foot-9, 184-pound cornerback Mike Hilton on Wednesday was named AFC defensive player of the week.

Hilton became the first cornerback in NFL history – since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 – to have three sacks in a game. He also was just the third Steelers defensive back to collect tackle a quarterback in the backfield three times in one game (former All Pro safeties Carnell Lake and Troy Polamalu are the others).

An undrafted player who joined the Steelers practice squad late last season and made the team as the starting nickel corner by way of a strong training camp, Hilton had six tackles and a forced fumble in Monday's 34-6 victory.

For the season, Hilton has 50 tackles, has four sacks, eight quarterback pressures, two interceptions, five pass defenses and one forced fumble.

“It feels good to be out there and just make plays and help the team win,” Hilton told the team's official website. “I had a big day and hopefully it can carry on.”

