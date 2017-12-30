Four downs: QB Kirk Cousins could be worth more than $34.5 million to Redskins

1. FIRST COUSINS

The (potential) headliner of this spring's free agency class is Kirk Cousins, who was given the franchise tag by the Redskins each of the past two seasons and would cost them $34.5 million if repeated in 2018. While many assume the price tag is too much for Washington, TheAthletic.com last month suggested even at $34.5 million — and even as a better-than-average-but-not-elite quarterback — Cousins is worth more than that.

The analytics of assigning a numerical value to each player in the NFL lag behind baseball's Wins Above Replacement (WAR), but The Athletic calculated the price of 1.0 WAR in the NFL at $16.8 million, and it cited a University of Missouri paper that found the average starting quarterback is worth an average of 5.2 more wins per season than his backup.

By that measure, Cousins is worth much more than $34.5 million to a team with otherwise poor QB options.

2. A GOOD BET?

With the regular season about to end, the Steelers roughly draw 5-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl from Vegas bookmakers. Depending on where you place your bet (for entertainment purposes only), picking them to win the AFC will pay about 2 1⁄ 2 -to-1.

A look at trends throughout the season shows this isn't the peak of the Steelers' chances to win championships — at least as how oddsmakers view them. Per Ace Sportsbook, the Steelers were 3-to-2 favorites to win the AFC and set at 3-to-1 to win the Super Bowl as recently as two weeks ago heading into their game against New England. The Steelers also had better odds via Ace after beating Tennessee on Nov. 16.

Gambling site betcris.com was more bullish on the Steelers winning the Super Bowl from Week 8 until the loss to the Patriots, than they are now.

One more tidbit: Since the end of Week 1, a bet on the Steelers to win the division would have earned a profit less than the amount of the bet. They were that big of AFC North favorites, almost from the beginning.

3. PASSING ON SPLASHES

The Steelers offense is one of the NFL's best at producing big plays — in the passing game.

By way of running? Not so much.

The Steelers' 15 receptions of 40 or more yards leads the league. They do not have a run of at least 40 yards.

Similarly, just five teams have more 20-plus-yard passing plays (53), and only one has fewer 20-plus-yard rushing plays (four). Le'Veon Bell is the only player in the top 10 in NFL rushing yards not to have a 40-plus-yard carry and to have fewer than four 20-plus-yard carries (three).

4. POISON WAS PICKED

Perhaps as a result, when picking their proverbial poison, opponents chose Bell. Despite being the NFL's leading rusher much of the season, Bell faced “eight men in the box” only 19.94 percent of his snaps. That's the eighth-smallest ratio of 48 qualifying running backs.

Is there any wonder why Antonio Brown won team MVP over Bell?