Steel Mill A.M.: Scoreboard watching for Steelers doesn't end with Patriots-Jets game

Scoreboard watching -– or is it cell-phone watching these days? -– will be just as intriguing to Steelers fans as what they see on the Heinz Field grass during the 1 p.m. game today against the Cleveland Browns.

With New England and the New York Jets kicking off at the same time, fans will split their attention between the two games and hope the Jets can pull off an upset which would give the Steelers (provided they beat the 0-15 Browns) home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

But scoreboard watching doesn't end there. Four games contested in the 4:25 p.m. time slot will determine the identity of the No. 5 and No. 6 playoff seeds, with one of those teams possibly coming to Heinz Field in the divisional playoff round in two weeks.

Jacksonville is locked in as the No. 3 seed, and Kansas City is No. 4. Four teams remain in contention for those final two coveted spots.

Here's a look at each contender and its chance of making the playoffs:

Baltimore Ravens (9-6): Coach John Harbaugh isn't happy the Ravens had their game against 6-9 Cincinnati shifted to the late-afternoon time slot. But the Ravens have the clearest path to the postseason and a No. 5 seed.

A win today would give the Ravens the No. 5 seed. Baltimore, however, could make the playoffs even with a loss. The only scenario that would keep the Ravens out would involve the Buffalo Bills beating the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans beating the Jaguars. A loss by Buffalo or Tennessee puts the Ravens in the playoff field.

According to a New York Times simulator, the Ravens have a 94 percent chance to advance.

Tennessee Titans (8-7): The 10-5 Jaguars, who can neither improve nor hurt their playoff chances, are the opponent, and the game is in Nashville. The Titans clinch a berth with a win. They also can get in with a loss but would need Buffalo to lose at Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers to lose at home against Oakland.

The New York Times simulator puts Tennessee's chances at 58 percent.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7): The Chargers need help aside from a win against the 6-9 Raiders. For the Chargers to make it, they need wins from Jacksonville and from either Miami or Baltimore to get the No. 6 seed.

The New York Times simulator lists the Chargers' chances at 27 percent.

Buffalo (8-7): The Bills also have a difficult path, needing help in addition to a win at 6-9 Miami. A Baltimore loss to Cincinnati would do the trick. So would losses by the Chargers and Titans.

The New York Times simulator pegs the Bills' chances at 22 percent.

GAME WATCH

Steelers (12-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-15), Heinz Field

Kickoff: 1 p.m., CBS

Series history: Steelers lead, 73-58, counting postseason

Series streak: Steelers have won five in a row

Last Steelers win: Sept. 10, 2017, Steelers 21, Browns 18: Anthony Chickillo's blocked punt return in the end zone got the Steelers off to a good start, and Ben Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to Jesse James. But the Browns cut the deficit to three points with 3:36 remaining.

Last Browns win: Oct. 12, 2014, Browns 31, Steelers 10: The Steelers scored the first and last points, but yielded 31 in between to the Browns. Brian Hoyer threw a 51-yard touchown pass, and Ben Tate rushed for 78 yards and two scores.

At stake for the Steelers: With a No. 2 seed secure, the Steelers need a win over the Browns and a loss by New England against the New York Jets to claim home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

At stake for the Browns: A win would keep the Browns from becoming the second team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16.

Three Steelers players to watch

Chris Boswell: Already the owner of the Steelers' single-season record with 35 field goals, Boswell needs four points to break Norm Johnson's record in 1995 for most points in a season (141).

Bud Dupree: Critical of James Harrison signing with New England, Dupree has a chance to finish with a flourish and build upon career highs in tackles (40) and sacks (six).

Eli Rogers: Provided some spark against the Houston Texans as a punt returner, averaging 16.4 yards on five returns, with a season-long return of 27 yards.

Three Browns players to watch

Duke Johnson Jr.: The running back leads the Browns with 68 receptions and 618 receiving yards. His 68 catches are the most by a Browns running back in a season. If he reached the end zone, expect him to continue his habit of paying tribute to injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Myles Garrett: The No. 1 overall draft pick didn't play in the season opener against the Steelers because of an injury. In 10 games, he has six sacks, which are tied with T.J. Watt for second most among NFL rookies.

Josh Gordon: Since being reinstated from suspension on Nov. 30, Gordon has caught 14 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Stat watch: The Browns are last in points scored (14.0 ppg) and No. 30 in points allowed (25.5). They also have the NFL's worst turnover ratio at minus-28.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.