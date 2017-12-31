Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steel Mill A.M.: Scoreboard watching for Steelers doesn't end with Patriots-Jets game

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the 2nd quarter on Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the 2nd quarter on Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Eli Rogers catches a touchdown pass in front of the Patriots' Eric Rowe during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Eli Rogers catches a touchdown pass in front of the Patriots' Eric Rowe during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 6 hours ago

Scoreboard watching -– or is it cell-phone watching these days? -– will be just as intriguing to Steelers fans as what they see on the Heinz Field grass during the 1 p.m. game today against the Cleveland Browns.

With New England and the New York Jets kicking off at the same time, fans will split their attention between the two games and hope the Jets can pull off an upset which would give the Steelers (provided they beat the 0-15 Browns) home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

But scoreboard watching doesn't end there. Four games contested in the 4:25 p.m. time slot will determine the identity of the No. 5 and No. 6 playoff seeds, with one of those teams possibly coming to Heinz Field in the divisional playoff round in two weeks.

Jacksonville is locked in as the No. 3 seed, and Kansas City is No. 4. Four teams remain in contention for those final two coveted spots.

Here's a look at each contender and its chance of making the playoffs:

Baltimore Ravens (9-6): Coach John Harbaugh isn't happy the Ravens had their game against 6-9 Cincinnati shifted to the late-afternoon time slot. But the Ravens have the clearest path to the postseason and a No. 5 seed.

A win today would give the Ravens the No. 5 seed. Baltimore, however, could make the playoffs even with a loss. The only scenario that would keep the Ravens out would involve the Buffalo Bills beating the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans beating the Jaguars. A loss by Buffalo or Tennessee puts the Ravens in the playoff field.

According to a New York Times simulator, the Ravens have a 94 percent chance to advance.

Tennessee Titans (8-7): The 10-5 Jaguars, who can neither improve nor hurt their playoff chances, are the opponent, and the game is in Nashville. The Titans clinch a berth with a win. They also can get in with a loss but would need Buffalo to lose at Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers to lose at home against Oakland.

The New York Times simulator puts Tennessee's chances at 58 percent.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7): The Chargers need help aside from a win against the 6-9 Raiders. For the Chargers to make it, they need wins from Jacksonville and from either Miami or Baltimore to get the No. 6 seed.

The New York Times simulator lists the Chargers' chances at 27 percent.

Buffalo (8-7): The Bills also have a difficult path, needing help in addition to a win at 6-9 Miami. A Baltimore loss to Cincinnati would do the trick. So would losses by the Chargers and Titans.

The New York Times simulator pegs the Bills' chances at 22 percent.

GAME WATCH

Steelers (12-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-15), Heinz Field

Kickoff: 1 p.m., CBS

Series history: Steelers lead, 73-58, counting postseason

Series streak: Steelers have won five in a row

Last Steelers win: Sept. 10, 2017, Steelers 21, Browns 18: Anthony Chickillo's blocked punt return in the end zone got the Steelers off to a good start, and Ben Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to Jesse James. But the Browns cut the deficit to three points with 3:36 remaining.

Last Browns win: Oct. 12, 2014, Browns 31, Steelers 10: The Steelers scored the first and last points, but yielded 31 in between to the Browns. Brian Hoyer threw a 51-yard touchown pass, and Ben Tate rushed for 78 yards and two scores.

At stake for the Steelers: With a No. 2 seed secure, the Steelers need a win over the Browns and a loss by New England against the New York Jets to claim home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

At stake for the Browns: A win would keep the Browns from becoming the second team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16.

Three Steelers players to watch

Chris Boswell: Already the owner of the Steelers' single-season record with 35 field goals, Boswell needs four points to break Norm Johnson's record in 1995 for most points in a season (141).

Bud Dupree: Critical of James Harrison signing with New England, Dupree has a chance to finish with a flourish and build upon career highs in tackles (40) and sacks (six).

Eli Rogers: Provided some spark against the Houston Texans as a punt returner, averaging 16.4 yards on five returns, with a season-long return of 27 yards.

Three Browns players to watch

Duke Johnson Jr.: The running back leads the Browns with 68 receptions and 618 receiving yards. His 68 catches are the most by a Browns running back in a season. If he reached the end zone, expect him to continue his habit of paying tribute to injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Myles Garrett: The No. 1 overall draft pick didn't play in the season opener against the Steelers because of an injury. In 10 games, he has six sacks, which are tied with T.J. Watt for second most among NFL rookies.

Josh Gordon: Since being reinstated from suspension on Nov. 30, Gordon has caught 14 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Stat watch: The Browns are last in points scored (14.0 ppg) and No. 30 in points allowed (25.5). They also have the NFL's worst turnover ratio at minus-28.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Related Content
Steelers notebook: Team knows it must play better than in opener vs. Browns 
When the Steelers and Cleveland Browns play Sunday, they will have gone the longest possible time between games for divisional opponents in one season. Consider that ...
Steelers have history of sitting starters in finale — with success 
To play or not to play? That is the question that has hovered over the Steelers all week as they prepare to play the Cleveland ...
Kevin Gorman: Joe Haden 'excited' for his 1st postseason
Joe Haden is finishing the regular season against the same team he started it with, but with a different ending than ever before. "I'm just ...
Four downs: QB Kirk Cousins could be worth more than $34.5 million to Redskins
1. FIRST COUSINS The (potential) headliner of this spring's free agency class is Kirk Cousins, who was given the franchise tag by the Redskins ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.