Halftime update: Steelers lead Browns, 21-14, after high-scoring second quarter

Coach Mike Tomlin sat many of his offensive stars Sunday against the winless Cleveland Browns. In the second quarter, it looked like many of his defensive players were missing, too.

The Steelers found themselves in an unexpected shootout with the Browns at Heinz Field and led 21-14 at halftime.

The Steelers already hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and could only claim the top seed with a win over the Browns and a loss by the New England Patriots at home against the New York Jets.

The Patriots were leading the Jets, 21-3, at halftime.

The Browns answered with touchdowns after the Steelers had taken 14-0 and 21-7 leads.

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, who had one completion of at least 40 yards the entire season, had a 56-yard touchdown pass and a 54-yard completion that set up a 2-yard touchdown run.

Landry Jones, starting in place of a resting Ben Roethlisberger, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster early in the second quarter. Stevan Ridley added a 4-yard touchdown run.

In the first quarter, Darrius Heyward-Bey scored a 29-yard touchdown on a reverse to provide the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

Jones was 15 of 18 for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble late in the first half with the Steelers driving inside Browns territory.

Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 127 yards. Ridley had 60 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Tomlin sat Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, defensive end Cam Heyward and offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

The junior varsity wasted little time building a 7-0 lead, and the Steelers should have maintained a double-digit advantage after the first quarter.

The Steelers took the opening kickoff and went 72 yards in eight plays. Ridley, playing in place of Bell, gained 29 yards on three carries, and Heyward-Bey finished off the drive by running 29 yards for a touchdown on a reverse.

Heyward-Bey took the pitch from running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, looked for a seam on the right edge and ran past three Browns players attempting to make the tackle.

On their third drive, the Steelers were stopped at the Browns 9, and Chris Boswell kicked a 27-yard field goal. The Browns, however, were offsides on the play, and the Steelers accepted the penalty and had a first down at the 4. A run gained three yards on first down, but the Steelers failed on three attempts to get the final yard. On fourth-and-goal, fullback Roosevelt Nix was stopped for a 1-yard loss.

The Steelers got the ball back at the Cleveland 28 after Tyler Matakevich deflected a punt from the end zone. On third-and-2, Jones connected with Smith-Schuster for the rookie's seventh touchdown reception of the season.

The Browns answered with Duke Johnson Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 11:46 left in the half. The touchdown was set up by Kizer's 54-yard pass to Josh Gordon to the 2.

After his touchdown, Johnson kneeled in prayer and made a 5-0 signal with his hands as a tribute to injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Facemask and roughing-the-passer penalties against the Browns helped the Steelers move 75 yards in eight plays to take a 21-7 lead with 7:59 left. The drive was capped by Ridley's 4-yard touchdown run.

Back came the Browns, with Kizer hooking up with Rashard Higgins on a long pass play down the middle for a 56-yard touchdown. The score came just 46 seconds after Ridley's touchdown and pulled the Browns within 21-14.