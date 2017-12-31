Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

QB Landry Jones 'comfortable' in making spot start, leading Steelers to win

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 6:42 p.m.

His fifth NFL regular season wrapping up this week, Landry Jones had 17 regular-season and 17 preseason games plus a playoff game of professional experience to lean back on when he made his fifth NFL start Sunday.

“I think it's funny sometimes,” Jones said after a strong performance for the Steelers in a 28-24 win against the Cleveland Browns, “I got asked a question the other day, ‘Are they going to allow you throw the ball?'

“‘Yeah, they are paying me good money to go out there and do a job.' ”

Jones earned his money filling in after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin elected to rest Ben Roethlisberger and other starters. Jones threw just four passes that weren't caught in passing for 239 yards and a touchdown.

“I can't say enough about Landry,” Tomlin said afterward. “We have a lot of confidence in him, and he did the job and led us... today.”

Jones threw one interception among his 27 attempts but had three completions of at least 20 yards and was a veteran steward for an offense — playing without five Pro Bowlers — that accumulated 348 yards and punted only once through the first three quarters.

Jones finished with a 100.5 passer rating and — more importantly to him — with a win.

“That is always a good day,” Jones said. “(The passer rating) is a cherry on top right here for sure.”

For Jones, it was the third consecutive season he started at least one game. Officially, Jones has won three of his past four starts (albeit one he left early). There were questions about the Steelers' comfort with Jones as their top backup as recently as 2015, but he has cemented his place as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback.

“I think the longer I am here, the more comfortable I will get,” Jones said. “So for me, it was very comfortable out there today. (The Browns) got me one time with a pressure I didn't see — I should have changed it — but other than that I was really comfortable with what I'm doing.”

Steelers quarterback Landry Jones talks to teammates in the huddle during the first quarter against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Landry Jones talks to teammates in the huddle during the first quarter against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
