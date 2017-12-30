Steelers notebook: Team knows it must play better than in opener vs. Browns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Steelers and Cleveland Browns play Sunday, they will have gone the longest possible time between games for divisional opponents in one season.

Consider that when the teams opened the season 16 weeks ago in Cleveland, the game was played in the summer. Fall came and went, and now it's 10 days into winter before the Steelers and Browns will conclude the regular season at Heinz Field.

The Steelers opened with a 21-18 win that was more tense than most anyone expected. The offense was held to 290 net yards, and a blocked punt recovery in the end zone provided one of the three touchdowns.

The Steelers have come a long way since, ranking third in yards per game and seventh in points entering the rematch.

“It looked like the first game of the year,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said. “You could tell some guys hadn't been around a bunch just from a working-together standpoint, but the first game of the year looks like that a lot of time. This has been a process for us, and we really do respect that it is a process.

“The teams that are able to grow and get better week-in and week-out are usually the ones left standing in the end.”

The Browns have lost every game since and are one more defeat away from becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. But backup quarterback Landry Jones, who likely will start Sunday, said the Browns' record is misleading.

“We're a 12-3 and they are 0-15, and when we played the first game of the year, we won by three points,” he said. “Everyone is saying (before the season) the Steelers are going to the Super Bowl. We only beat the worst team in the league by three.”

Ben vs. James

James Harrison's signing with New England means he'll get a chance to sack Ben Roethlisberger if the Patriots and Steelers meet in the AFC championship game.

It would be only the fourth time Harrison has lined up across from Roethlisberger. Two came during the season Harrison spent in Cincinnati. The first instance came in 2001 when both players were in college.

Harrison was a senior at Kent State and Roethlisberger a freshman at Miami (Ohio) when the teams played on Nov. 24, 2001. Harrison sacked Roethlisberger on the final play to preserve Kent State's 24-20 victory.

“That was actually a makeup game from Sept. 11,” Roethlisberger said. “We had played in Hawaii the week before, so it was supposed to be the last game of the year, so a lot of my senior linemen weren't going to go on. They chose to stay out there, and James had a field day.

“I think he had like a half-sack or something.”

Roethlisberger was joking about the last part. Harrison, after all, had a hand in five sacks that day.

Long time ago

The Browns have won here just once in 17 games, counting postseason, since Heinz Field opened in 2001.

That lone Cleveland victory came on Oct. 5, 2003, a season in which the Steelers went 6-10 under Bill Cowher. Tim Couch threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in a 33-13 win.

A year before Roethlisberger was drafted, the Steelers struggled behind Tommy Maddox, who completed 11 of 24 passes for 136 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was pulled in favor of Charlie Batch.

The leading rusher and receiver for the Steelers that day were the same person: Amos Zereoue, who had 38 yards rushing and 57 receiving.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.