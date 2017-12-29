Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers depth players to get their shot vs. Browns

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 6:46 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Landry Jones looks to throw against the Colts in the second half Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla
Steelers quarterback Landry Jones looks to throw against the Colts in the second half Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.

The only Steelers player officially ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale because of injury is receiver Antonio Brown.

It's only in an official capacity, however, that questions linger about who else won't play against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers aren't making any lineup decisions public, and the players involved have been sworn to secrecy, but it's apparent Brown won't be the only Steelers Pro Bowler who won't play.

Of the seven Steelers on offense or defense who were named to the Pro Bowl, only two went through a full week of practice: guard David DeCastro and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

In addition to linebacker Ryan Shazier (on injured reserve) and Brown (calf) already out, center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) is listed as questionable to play Sunday via the Steelers' official injury report.

But three of the Steelers' best players and longest-tenured veterans — quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and defensive end Cameron Heyward — missed practice time this week and will either not start or, perhaps in Heyward's case, have a diminished role against the 0-15 Browns.

The Steelers (12-3) have clinched a first-round bye but are alive for the AFC's No. 1 seed if they win and the New England Patriots (12-3) lose at home to the New York Jets (5-10) on Sunday.

Roethlisberger's lone practice appearance this week was a limited one Thursday, Bell was in sweats Friday and Heyward was limited Thursday — all for non-injury reasons.

Landry Jones would start for Roethlisberger, Steven Ridley is expected to start for Bell, Tyson Alualu in place of Heyward and B.J. Finney for Pouncey (and/or play some in place of DeCastro).

“It's always a positive thing to go out there and get game experience,” said Jones, who was coy about whether he would make his first NFL start in 364 days — since the last time the Steelers hosted the Browns.

In last year's season finale — which meant nothing to the Steelers in terms of playoff seeding — Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown and Pouncey sat.

Finney is in line to make his first start at center since that day. He regularly takes practice reps at all three interior line spots and said he's prepared to play multiple spots during Sunday's game if needed.

“To be able to be here and play the game that we love, everybody is blessed, so I just want to play hard and play good for teammates,” Finney said.

Alualu, a longtime starter in the NFL, was signed as insurance and depth along the defensive line. He has started four games in place of Stephon Tuitt at right end. Although he has been rotated in plenty during games at left end, Sunday would be his first start there.

“Assignment-wise it's the same thing; it's just a feel, where you feel more comfortable,” Alualu said. “But throughout my career I have always played different positions, so that always helps with the comfort level. So I don't think that will be any different (Sunday).”

Just 12 days into his tenure with the Steelers, Ridley figures to share time with Fitzgerald Toussaint as the featured back. Signed off the couch after not playing in a game all season, Ridley had nine carries in mop-up duty during Monday's win at Houston. He hasn't had more than that since having 10 for New England on Oct. 12, 2014.

“I got to play ball, man. I've just got to play ball,” Ridley said. “If it's two or 20 (touches), whatever calls. I've got to be prepared and try to make the most out of it.”

Other backups who said they expect to play Sunday include offensive linemen Matt Feiler and Chris Hubbard and defensive lineman Daniel McCullers.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

